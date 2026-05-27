Patriots' Drake Maye Eager to Avenge Super Bowl Loss to Seahawks

Despite exceeding the expectations of nearly everyone outside their locker room last season, quarterback Drake Maye and the 2026 New England Patriots are eager to avenge the bitter end to an otherwise successful season.

The Pats defied the odds to capture not only their first Conference championship since 2018, but also an AFC East division title which had eluded them since 2019. Still, Maye remains motivated by the memory of green and blue confetti covering the Levi’s Stadium field after his team’s 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Fortunately for the Patriots, the football gods have provided an early opportunity to expunge the distaste left by February's late-season shiver. New England will open its 2026 regular-season slate with a Super Bowl rematch against the Seahawks on Sept 9 at Lumen Field — much to the delight of Maye, himself.

"I think it's a chance for us to get some extra motivation in training camp,” Maye told reporters after a recent practice during OTAs at Gillette Stadium. “[It’s] a chance to get an opponent that left a bad taste in our mouth. It's something that's going to really make us work."

Drake Maye Remains Determined to Turn Super Bowl Struggles into Success

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While a veritable plethora of Patriots players and coaches may be given notable credit for the team’s improbable run in 2025, Maye was perhaps the cornerstone of its success.

New England’s third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft compiled 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns to just eight interceptions — leading the club to a 14-3 record and their first winning season since 2021. In fact, Maye’s performance earned him a second team All-Pro nod, as well as a second-place finish in MVP voting.

Unfortunately, Maye’s most-prominent struggles came beneath the bright lights of the league’s grandest stage. The former UNC Tar Heel completed 27 of 43 passes for 295 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and one lost fumble in Super Bowl LX. He also absorbed six sacks for a loss of 43 total yards.

Though Maye has since exhibited maturity in admitting his part in the team’s offensive woes against Seattle, it became more evident that the lack of protection from his offensive line led to several problems with his ability to read Seattle’s defense. Without a consistent rhythm, New England’s offense was largely held to a standstill. By his own admission, Maye has studied his shortcomings with the intent to using them as teaching tools for the upcoming season.

"A lot of plays I wish I had back,” Maye said with a sly smirk. “I definitely watched it again."

Accordingly, Maye has accepted the duty of leading his teammates through an offense with which he has become quite familiar. Once again under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Maye is ready to build on his miscues to build a strong foundation for success in 2026 a beyond — a process which begins during OTAs, while extending through training camp and preseason.

“We've got to bring it Week 1 … on the road, in a tough environment,” Maye said. “They're hanging their [Super Bowl] banner and that's part of it. I think it's going to be interesting, it's going to be fun; it's going to be a tough task so it'll be something for us to get special motivation and make training camp better."

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