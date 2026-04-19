Patriots Legend Thinks Will Campbell Should Remain Starting OT

David Andrews spent 10 seasons with the New England Patriots, playing in three Super Bowls and winning a pair. He's been part of some of the best offensive lines in recent history and has seen it all up front. With that being said, what Andrews says holds weight.

So when Andrews -- the future Patriots Hall of Famer -- says that Will Campell should remain at left tackle in 2026, that's likely the right opinion to have.

"Yeah, I’ve been not in a big camp of moving Will Campbell," Andrews said on NBC Sports Boston. "I just — that to me is a discussion in another year or two. I don’t believe in it. I think people think, 'Oh, it’s easy to do.' It’s not that easy to do, personally, I don’t think."

Campbell Has A Fan In David Andrews

Campbell didn't have the greatest end to his rookie season, allowing plenty of sacks and forced fumbles during his first taste of NFL postseason action. In the Super Bowl alone, the fourth overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft gave up 14 pressures. But the LSU rookie held his own for most of the season, and other than a fairly serious MCL injury that forced him onto IR, he didn't miss any time.

Yet a lot of the conversations surrounding Campbell heading into his second year is if he should be kicked inside to guard. Considering the Patriots have Mike Onwenu as a mainstay at right guard, and just signed Alijah Vera-Tucker to a three-year contract to man left guard, that move for Campbell is highly unlikely.

Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass as center David Andrews (60) blocks Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (99) during the AFC Championship at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has gone on the record and backed Campbell as the team's top left tackle. So has quarterback Drake Maye and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf. New England certainly won't move him and create another hole at offensive tackle.

With Campbell still young and learning the ropes, and Morgan Moses at right tackle entering his final season of guaranteed contract money, a question mark looms about a possible succession play at tackle.

Who Could Be Potential OTs?

"I like this Proctor guy. I think there’s a lot of upside to Proctor," Andrews said about top Alabama prospect, tackle Kadyn Proctor. "To me, it just to the question of — let’s say Morgan Moses played left tackle. You have an older vet guy. Sure, maybe that’s a pick you take because of the upside. Look, if Morgan plays, great. But that’s not the scenario. From the team building aspect, that raises questions for me."

Another player linked to New England, Clemson's Blake Miller, is projected to go in the first round and also caught Andrews' eye.

"This guy is a right tackle, has played a lot of right tackle," Andrews said of Miller. "I’ve heard from missing one practice from the wrist and all these (things). That’s the kind of guy they are. These are two bookends. These are our two guys. They’re gonna help build this culture. We can rely on these guys to be culture builders for this room. That’s something I find very interesting."

Remember when Bill Belichick and the Patriots traded away Shaq Mason in 2022, creating a hole at guard that they instantly needed to fix in the draft? It didn't end up working with Cole Strange, and while it's a different coaching staff and different draft class, it's hard to get that taste out of Patriots' fans mouths, years removed from it happened.

The Patriots felt comfortable taking Campbell to protect Maye's blindside for years to come. Just like what Andrews said, the team shouldn't switch up their plan and keep the course for 2026.

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