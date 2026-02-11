All-Pro LT Sends Encouragement to Patriots' Will Campbell

The New England Patriots fell to the Seattle Seahawks 29-13 in Super Bowl LX, in a game that felt even more one-sided than the 16-point gap.

And the one player getting the most heat for the loss is left tackle, Will Campbell. Campbell allowed 14 pressures on the game, the most for any pressures conceded by a single offensive lineman in the postseason in over 8 years - according to Next Gen Stats.

Campbell has faced significant public backlash for both his poor performance in the Big Game and his post-game media no-show, for which he has since apologized.

But there is at least one voice jumping to the defense of the young offensive lineman - or at least looking assuage his feelings of guilt after his difficult game.

According to Fox Sports' NFL insider, Jordan Schultz - who spoke to New York Giants All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas on February 10 - Campbell should not keep his head down after the defeat.

Regarding #Patriots LT Will Campbell, I reached out to #Giants All-Pro LT Andrew Thomas — who, just like Campbell, was a No. 4 pick and, just like Campbell, had his bumps as a rookie and dealt with criticism:



“Playing this position with so much expectation isn’t easy as a… pic.twitter.com/ZrWay1mMzD — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 10, 2026

Andrew Thomas Tells Patriots Fans to 'Have Some Patience'

"Playing this position with so much expectation isn’t easy as a rookie. Give him time to adjust to the game and improve his technique. People labeled me a bust, but I just needed more time to develop. He is made of the right stuff. You can tell he loves the game. He was playing with a brutal injury. He will get better. Just have some patience." Thomas told Schultz.

Many argued in the wake of the Super Bowl loss that the Patriots may need to make some adjustments with Campbell and the offensive line at-large over the offseason, including perhaps moving the former top-5 pick inside to play guard, due to his shorter-than-ideal arm length for the position.

However, head coach Mike Vrabel has rebuffed this idea, maintaining that Campbell will remain at left tackle.

And there is truth in what Thomas claims - players at difficult positions don't always just come out running into the pros. Thomas has turned into one of the best left tackles in the NFL after a difficult start - and some have taken even longer.

Garrett Bolles had three very unimpressive years to start his career before making the second-team All-Pro in 2020. He has gone on to sign two extensions since the start of his breakout season, and recently made the first-team All-Pro this past season.

All of that to say - things are nowhere near from being over for Campbell's pro career.

