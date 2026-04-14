Patriots Draft Profile: Dametrious Crownover Provides Tackle Depth

While the New England Patriots’ offensive line had its share of struggles throughout the 2025 NFL season, they were unfortunately at their worst under the bright glare of the global spotlight. During their 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the reigning champs’ four-down, zone-based, nickel defense exploited the Pats’ deficiencies — not only wearing the Pats’ o-line down, but also with pressuring the quarterback.

In that vein, several NFL pundits — both of the local and national variety — project New England to actively seek improvements to their beleagured offensive line via the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. Not only would they be improving a unit in need of solid depth, they would be investing wisely in the long-term health and protection of quarterback Drake Maye.

Although New England’s primary needs coincide with a deep talent pool at positions such as edge rush, tight end and receiver, there are several offensive tackles and interior linemen that are expected to take a prominent spot on their draft big board. Should they choose to invest first-round capital at the position, Clemson tackle Blake Miller and Arizona State standout Max Iheanachor could be options for the Pats. Yet, New England could also bolster its depth by addressing the line on either Day 2 or 3 of the Draft.

If New England decides against selecting an offensive lineman with the 31st overall pick, one name on which Pats fans should keep a sharp eye is Texas A&M tackle Dametrious Crownover.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover (OL16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-7, 319 pounds, Crownover cuts an imposing figure at the right side end of an offensive line. With 35 3/8 inch arms, the Grandview, TX native possesses a wingspan which is not easily bypassed by an opposing pass rusher. After switching from offensive tackle in 2022, Crownover became a mainstay at right tackle for Texas A&M — aligning at the spot for all 13 games in both 2024 and 2025.

Still, the 24-year-old may be best described as a raw talent in need of some pro-level coaching. Having been flagged 11 times last season for penalties, Crownover would benefit from both established coaches and experienced veterans to help develop a promising skill set. Under coach Doug Marrone, the former Aggie may be poised to learn the necessary lessons to become a right side starter in short order.

Of course, the Patriots right tackle position remains well-tended by veteran Morgan Moses. The 12-year lineman joined the club via free agency prior to the the start of last season. He went on to start 21 games for the Pats — both regular season and postseason combined — while adding a level of leadership to both the line and the team, in general. Though he has been the subject of retirement rumors for much of the offseason, the 35-year-old Moses is expected to return to the Patriots starting lineup in 2026, as noted by executive vice president Eliot Wolf.

“[Moses returning]’s our expectation,” Wolf told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “I texted Morgan — it was probably closer to the Combine — just saying, ‘Hi.’ But, I know Coach [Mike] Vrabel’s in contact with him. No indication that he’s looking to move on, and I think he’s excited about coming back up here and getting started.”

Patriots Still Need Help Along Their Offensive Line

Should the Patriots select Crownover, it would not be the first notable addition they have add to their line this offseason. New England signed veteran Alijah Vera-Tucker to a three-year deal with the Pats’ last month. If healthy, he will not only help to keep Maye out of harm’s way, he will also help to facilitate a running game which appeared to be dormant at times in 2025.

With last season’s starting center Garrett Bradbury having been traded to the Chicago Bears, second-year interior lineman Jared Wilson is expected to move inside — a position he played with precision as a Georgia Bulldog — the five-year veteran should align between Wilson at center and Will Campbell at left tackle. In that regard, the Patriots starting unit projects to be as follows:

LT: Will Campbell

LG: Alijah Vera-Tucker

C: Jared Wilson

RG: Mike Onwenu

RT: Morgan Moses

While Vera-Tucker may be worth the risk on reward along, New England does carry an on-field insurance policy in the form of reserve lineman Ben Brown. The Pats’ veteran allowed zero sacks and two hits on Maye on over 150 pass blocking snaps last season, while also demonstrating prowess as a run blocker. As a result, Brown signed a two-year, $6.6 million contract extension with the Pats in December. Though many see Brown primarily as a reserve, he could be a short-term starter, if Vera-Tucker should experience any additional health woes.

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