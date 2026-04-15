One Patriots OT Target for Each Round of NFL Draft

The New England Patriots brass has been adamant about keeping Will Campbell at left tackle next season. Morgan Moses, set to enter the second of his three-year deal with the team, won't continue to play for much longer as he begins his age-36 season. The top backup -- James Hudson -- is on a one-year deal the Patriots got for cheap in free agency.

So, whether you want to admit or not, the Patriots are back in the offensive tackle market this year for the NFL Draft.

Now, the Patriots have stood behind Moses despite retirement rumors. Executive vide president of player personnel Eliot Wolf told reporters this week that he expects the veteran to remain in New England and the starting right tackle in 2026. But the long-term satisfaction just isn't there yet.

Sooner or later, a succession plan at right tackle will need to be arraigned. Some names in this year's draft class could potentially be that successor.

Round 1: Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A name that's been thrown around a lot for New England, Iheanachor only added fuel to his draft stock fire after his pro day. At Arizona State's campus, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was seen working with the prospect and getting physical on the field. It's a good sign for how the team would view Iheanachor, especially because Vrabel did the exact same thing with Campbell at LSU last year.

Round 2: Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

Nov 23, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan (72) blocks Michigan Wolverines defensive end Tyler McLaurin (27) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

If New England decides to pass on an offensive tackle in the first round, Tiernan would be a good consolation prize one day later. There's a pretty hefty drop-off in terms of the talent at the position, but the Northwestern senior's towering frame (6-foot-8) can help solidify an offensive line. Tiernan was a team captain this past year, starting all 13 games at left tackles.

Round 3: Markel Bell, Miami

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Think about Trent Brown. Markel Bell is a similar mountain of a man. The 6-foot-9, 346 pound tackle improved each year in college, which included two seasons at the junior college level. He keeps good length while blocking edge rushers, but isn't the quickest in the run game. He'd likely start his career as a goal line tackle and/or jumbo tight end.

Round 4: Jude Bowry, Boston College

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ernest Cooper (44) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If the Patriots want to dip into the local prospect pool, bringing in an offensive lineman from BC would be ideal. The team had an active role in the Eagles' Pro Day back in March, and both Jude Bowry and Logan Taylor had one-on-one conversations with Vrabel. For Bowry, he's missed time with a lower body injury, but has received praise from former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

Round 5: Kage Casey, Boise State

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos offensive tackle Kage Casey (77) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 22-year-old Casey was named to the All-Mountain West First Team each of the last two seasons and started 27 total games. He's a durable blocker who helped Ashton Jeanty explode onto the scene in 2024. Casey has enough flexibility to play at either guard spot, but can certainly earn a roster spot as a top backup in New England.

Round 6: Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Aamil Wagner (59) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wagner started 16 games at right tackle in 2024, and 12 in 2025. As a team captain, the redshirt junior is good off the snap, but sometimes struggles to hold his blocks. He's much better in the passing game than he is in the running game, projecting to be similar to last year's seventh round selection in Marcus Bryant. He is fast, though (he ran a 5.01 40-yard dash at the Combine.).

Round 7: Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Riley Mahlman (71) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Standing at 6-foot-8, Mahlman has been a key part of the Badgers' offensive line for four-straight years. He's played at both right and left tackle, and allowed just three sacks this past season. As a later-round prospect, his roster spot wouldn't be a guarantee, but with a relatively unproven group at offensive tackle at the bottom of the depth chart, Mahlman could be an interesting selection.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!