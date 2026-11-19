With the New England Patriots on their bye week and sitting at 5-5, it's a good time to evaluate how New England's offense has performed through the first 10 weeks.



Here's a look at each offensive position group's performance and a subjective grade.

Quarterbacks

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) hands the ball off during warmups prior to a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like an unfortunate time to grade the QB position, given the recent news about Drake Maye's injury. Nevertheless, a grade must be assigned.



Maye has had a roller-coaster season, with exceptionally high highs and very low lows.



Early in the season, his performances were a noticeable departure from the level of play that earned him MVP runner-up honors the year prior. His fortunes changed during New England's Week 4 trip to Buffalo, kicking off a six-game stretch in which he accounted for at least three touchdowns in every game. His efforts earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for October.



After Maye went down with a reported fractured ankle, backup Tommy DeVito left much to be desired. Against the Lions, DeVito completed 12 of 24 passes for just 81 yards, with one touchdown and an interception.



Given DeVito's limited opportunities, it's difficult to assign him a meaningful season-long grade. As a result, this evaluation primarily reflects Maye's performance.

Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v New England Patriots - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 15, 2026 Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson sacks New England Patriots' Drake Maye on 3rd and goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERS

Even with his early-season struggles, it's difficult to overstate how important he has been to New England's success. He's been the primary reason the Patriots have remained competitive, especially as injuries have depleted the talent around him.



However, it's equally difficult to overlook his 11 interceptions, which lead the NFL and have cost the Patriots at several points this season. The supporting cast hasn't exactly made his job easier, but Maye still deserves his share of the responsibility.



Maye's ability to elevate the offense has been impressive, but turnovers and early-season inconsistencies have kept him from earning a higher mark.

Grade: B-

Wide Receivers

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) misses a catch in the end zone in the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots made significant investments in their receiving corps this offseason, hoping to give Maye a more dynamic group of weapons to work with.



That started with acquiring A.J. Brown in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder, followed by signing Romeo Doubs to a four-year, $70 million contract in free agency.



Unfortunately, injuries derailed those plans almost immediately. Brown has appeared in just four games through 10 weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 1 and dealing with a prolonged degenerative knee condition.





Doubs, meanwhile, recorded 14 catches for 261 yards and three touchdowns before landing on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.



The result? Maye has played just 16 offensive snaps with both receivers on the field at the same time, leaving New England's anticipated upgrade at wide receiver largely unrealized.

Drake Maye played 16 total snaps this season with A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs on the field at the same time. — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) November 16, 2026

Efton Chism III, Demario Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Mack Hollins have had their moments, but the unit as a whole has been underwhelming given the significant capital invested in the group.

Grade: F

Running Backs

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball during the third quarter Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord (14) at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a unit, the Patriots rank 16th in the NFL in rushing yards per game. While there have been stretches of effective production, the group has also been shut down at times, struggling to find week-to-week consistency.



Rhamondre Stevenson has continued to be a reliable presence in New England's backfield, contributing as a runner, pass catcher and pass blocker. He's been their do-it-all guy.



Corey Kiner has also been a solid addition since the Patriots acquired him in exchange for a 2028 seventh-round pick, providing an effective downhill running presence (averaging 4.5 yards per carry on 60 attempts).



Lan Larison has had limited opportunities to make an impact in meaningful playing time. He did record his first NFL touchdown against Detroit, hauling in a 10-yard reception, but the score came with the outcome of the game already largely decided.



The Patriots were, however, blindsided by the unexpected absence of TreVeyon Henderson. He had been having a difficult start to the season before revealing that he was dealing with an unusual medical emergency that ultimately landed him on injured reserve.

Some of the unit's issues can be attributed to the significant injuries New England has sustained along its offensive line, but the bottom line is that the running game has been relatively average to below average.

Grade: C+

Tight End

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) runs the ball against Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (29) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One position group that has delivered for New England this season has been the tight ends.



Hunter Henry has been a model of consistency throughout his Patriots career, leading the team in receptions (34) while ranking second in receiving yards (383). While Henry has struggled as a run blocker, his role as Maye's safety blanket shouldn't be forgotten.



Rookie Eli Raridon has also shown plenty of promise as a pass catcher. His 71.8 PFF receiving grade ranks third among rookie tight ends, and he's already found the end zone twice.



New England also hasn't been able to utilize fullback Reggie Gilliam as much as they likely hoped. After suffering ankle and knee injuries following the Patriots' win over Buffalo, Gilliam landed on injured reserve, limiting him to just five games and 71 total snaps this season.



Tanner Arkin and Cameron Latu have primarily served as blocking tight ends in his place. Their roles became increasingly important after Julian Hill, whom New England signed to a three-year, $15 million contract in free agency, suffered an injury during OTAs. Arkin and Latu have been serviceable replacements, helping maintain some stability in the blocking game.

Grade: B-

Offensive Line

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Caleb Lomu (74) defends against Green Bay Packers defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (51) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



The Patriots' offensive line has been dealt a difficult hand this season, particularly at guard, where injuries have forced considerable turnover.



New England lost Mike Onwenu to an ankle injury in Week 2, Alijah Vera-Tucker to a hamstring injury after Week 6, and Ben Brown on two separate occasions due to knee injuries.



Despite the constant shuffling, several players have performed well individually. Brown, Vera-Tucker, Matt Pryor and Jared Wilson have all posted pass-block win rates above 90%, according to ESPN Insights.



At tackle, Will Campbell has been solid for most of his sophomore season, allowing just three sacks through 10 weeks. Morgan Moses has been slowed down by foot and knee injuries. He's only allowed one sack, but that doesn't tell the full story.



Both tackles have accounted for six penalties this season, tied for most on the team.



First-round rookie Caleb Lomu has shown plenty of promise filling in at both tackle spots, making two starts without allowing a sack across 103 pass-blocking snaps.



However, the individual performances haven't translated into consistent success up front. The Patriots are allowing pressure on 43.8% of dropbacks, the third-highest rate in the NFL. They're also allowing the fifth-highest pressure rate when opponents don't blitz (39.8%). While New England leads the league in time to throw (3.3 seconds), that may speak more to Maye's ability to extend plays and evade pressure than the protection in front of him.



Ultimately, injuries and constant lineup changes have taken their toll. There have been some encouraging individual performances, but the offensive line has struggled to provide consistent protection and establish itself as a reliable unit.

Grade: C-

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