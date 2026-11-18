What is there to look forward to for the rest of this season for New England Patriots fans? Truthfully, not much. But there are places where the Patriots can find success, and maybe even a playoff birth this season.

After what many are describing as a "Super Bowl hangover," the New England Patriots sit at 5-5 entering their bye week.

Losing half the amount of games in the first 10 weeks of play isn't what fans drew up for a team that lost just three regular season games and ran through the AFC playoffs. But there have been flashes of brightness, and despite a major setback, not all hope is lost for the Patriots.

Addressing the Elephant in the Room: Drake Maye

Quarterback Drake Maye's injury during Week 10's game against the Lions is what has most people in New England ready to call it quits on the 2026 season.

Nov 12, 2026; Munich, Germany; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during press conference at FC Bayern Munich training ground at Sabener Strasse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maye, whose ankle was fractured while being sacked on the final play of the drive, was ruled out indefinitely and reports say that he could miss extended time and potentially, the rest of the season.

Backup quarterback Tommy DeVito's performance on Sunday didn't give Patriots fans much to believe in either, as the fourth-year player completed 50% of his passes for 81 yards, as well as a touchdown and an interception.

While speculation remains about whether the Patriots stick with DeVito, switch to seventh-round pick Behren Morton, or look elsewhere for their starting quarterback, fans should pump the breaks at calling this team 'broken.'

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) throws during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no reason to have faith in DeVito as a backup quarterback yet. But if he can collect a few wins while Maye is recovering, then the Patriots stand a chance at earning a Wild Card spot.

Yes, you heard that correctly: while Maye is recovering. There is a very real chance that Maye plays football again this season. Though reports indicated Maye could be out for the rest of the season, the same insiders making these claims said that both Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson would miss extended time with separate injuries that caused neither of the two to miss game action.

The skepticism behind the reports that Maye's injury is season-ending should be discussed more when evaluating the near future of this Patriots team.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws during the first quarter against the Detroit Lionss at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The AFC Wild Card is Up For Grabs

Currently, the Patriots are sitting one game back from the seventh seed in the AFC playoffs. New England has seven games to play in the 2026 season, with a majority of those games against teams with a winning record.

The biggest competitors for the Patriots spot in the playoffs are the Clevleand Browns (6-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-6).

Cleveland has proven to be a challenging team to get through, but each of their wins this season has come in a one-score game. This should indicate that their legitimacy to contend for a playoff spot is overvalued. They could drop more than half of their remaining schedule, which includes to games against the Bengals and a trip to New Jersey to face the Giants.

🏈AFC Playoff Picture through Week 10!🏈



Is your team gonna make the playoffs? pic.twitter.com/3thecJox41 — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) November 17, 2026

The Raiders, aren't as much of a concern for the Patriots, after New England dominated Las Vegas in Week 5. This head-to-head victory for the Pats helps break a tie if the two teams find themselves in one. Las Vegas and New England will both play one of the best divisions in football in the reamining weeks of the season, but Vegas has to face the AFC West one additional time, compared to the three matches slated for the Patriots.

Realistically, New England should hope to win four of the last seven games to squeak into the playoffs. Finishing with a 9-8 record would allow the Patriots to secure a Wild Card spot and their second straight trip to the postseason. This record is commonly seen with seven seeded teams in the AFC.

Houston will also pose a threat to the final Wild Card spot, despite winning just three games this season. Last year, the Texans went on a large win streak to secure a playoff spot after a poor start to the season.

Should I Root for a Tank?

The familiarity of rooting for a tank is all too recent in the memory of Patriots fans, who watched back-to-back seasons where New England earned top-four picks in the NFL Draft.

Apr 25, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots first round draft pick Will Campbell is presented with a ceremonial first round jersey by team owner Robert Kraft (l) and team president Jonathan Kraft (r) at a press conference on the game field at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, five wins is most likely too many for a pick that high, but New England could still end up close to the top 10 if they continue playing like they have over the past two weeks.

In the trade for A.J. Brown, the Patriots gave up a 2028 first-round pick instead of their first-round pick from this upcoming draft.

Mike Vrabel isn't the type of coach to tank for a draft pick. He build his idenitity on believing in the players that show up to the Patriots facility on day one of training camp.

The vibes in the Patriots building are “not good”



Per: @DanGrazianoESPN



He describes it as a “total Meltdown”.



- ESPN insider @JFowlerESPN notes



“Mike Vrabel is known for culture-building and tough-minded defense, and cracks in the foundation are showing on both fronts.” pic.twitter.com/CkzMiJhUqV — Savage (@Savageboston) November 18, 2026

For this reason, it's unlikely that the Patriots will intentionally lose games, or put themselves in position to lose games, in favor of a better draft position.

However, if the Patriots don't make the playoffs, they'll likely miss it by a small margin (unless they completely collapse for the remainder of the season), which would put them in a difficult position, drafting in the late teens (where the not good enough, but not bad enough teams end up).

After the buy-in the front-office exercised this offseason, it's playoffs or bust for the Pats, whether or not Maye is their quarterback.

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