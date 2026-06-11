Patriots Minicamp Notebook: High Energy Caps Off Productive Week

FOXBORO --- After a very slow day yesterday, the New England Patriots returned to the practice field for the final time in mandatory minicamp. In the heat, the team ramped up their session with plenty of competitive drills and red zone work.

It was a spirited practice, with both sides clearly wanting to end the week on a high note. Whether it was a bunch of touchdowns or some celebrations following big plays, it was a highly-competitive session, with the intention of being that way from the start.

Here are some of the major takeaways from the practice, including some names that are heading into June on the rise.

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) does a drill with offensive tackle Marcus Bryant (52) during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Attendance

It's been the same thing for each day of practice: The entire team, minus offensive tackle Morgan Moses, and edge rushers Gabe Jacas and Harold Landry, were participated on the field. A new absence -- third-year tight end/fullback Jack Westover -- missed his first open session of the spring.

The veteran Moses did appear at practice, just in street clothes. It's part of an ongoing process to manage his snaps taken at this part of the year.

"We are just managing Morgan and are excited that he is so committed to our football team and the people here," head coach Mike Vrabel said ahead of the second day of minicamp. "Just a positive addition last year, and he will have a plan through training camp. It's a long season. He was important to us, and he will be very important to us going forward. So, just trying to make sure that we manage him."

Passing Stats

After yesterday's practice had the quarterbacks not throw a single competitive pass all day, today was a complete 180. Leading the way was Drake Maye, who went 10-for-20 with seven passing touchdowns. He also added a rushing score as well in what was a heavy red area day.

Both of the backups, Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton, went 5-for-11. This was the first time since OTAs that the rookie Morton took competitive reps in 11-on-11s.

There was an effort going toward throwing high passes to receivers. AJ Brown was on the receiving end of two high-point touchdowns, including a twisting grab over Kindle Vildor on a pass thrown by Maye.

Practice Ends Early

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Bradyn Swinson (43) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The practice was scheduled to end around 2:53 p.m, but was called more than 20 minutes early after Maye ended up on the ground. During 11-on-11s in the red zone, second-year edge rusher Bradyn Swinson -- who Vrabel praised prior to practice -- collided with the quarterback at the end of the play.

It took a second for Maye to get up off the grass, but he eventually returned to his feet without the help of a trainer. He began to throw the ball after practicing, a good sign for his health.

Several Players Limited

Despite the majority of the team present, there were a few players that remained limited in what they did on the field. For Christian Gonzalez and Kayshon Boutte, they didn't take part in any live reps. Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker remained limited, forcing Caleb Lomu to get some run at left guard, while linebacker Robert Spillane was also limited.

Defense Swarming The Ball

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Kenneth Harris (36) warms up during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Because of the heavy passing load, it gave the secondary plenty of opportunites to break up some passes. Some of the players who had PBUs during the session include linebackers KJ Britt, Chad Muma and Khalil Jacobs, cornerbacks Kenneth Harris and Brandon Crossley and safety Kevin Byard.

Byard also stripped the ball out of Romeo Doubs' hands before he would have scored a touchdown.

"They Said It"

"You’re going to need more than just some defense, but having great defense, it travels and it goes anywhere. It goes in the heat, it goes in the cold, in the rain and goes on the road. So, defense is certainly very important," Mike Vrabel said to Antonio and Michael, two kid reporters, who asked about what the head coach thinks wins championships.

What's Next?

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel watches over practice during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

With the final practice of mandatory minicamp wrapped up, the team now takes a 40-day break as they prepare for training camp. Players and coaches alike have until July 24 to report back to Gillette Stadium for the start of this summer's training camp practices.

In other news, both Christian Gonzalez (Providence) and DeMario Douglas (Boston) are hosting youth football camps this weekend.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!