Five Most Important Storylines Entering Patriots Training Camp

The New England Patriots are going to take the field for their first training camp practice later today in front of what should be a packed crowd. From the atmosphere of football in the air to the expectations surrounding this Patriots team, it should be a fun start to the summer in Foxboro.

We know that they'll get good returns on investment from their impressive offseason, as well as their MVP-caliber quarterback. That won't surprise anyone. There are several headlines, though, that might draw a few eyes to open up the summer months.

Here are some major storylines that will follow the Patriots during training camp, along with some notes on a few of New England's top players.

How Much Will We See Christian Gonzalez, Kayshon Boutte, Gabe Jacas?

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) runs after catching a pass against New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three of the biggest names on the roster have gone through offseason headlines this spring. The contract debates that Christian Gonzalez and Gabe Jacas are having have limited their on-field snaps, while Kayshon Boutte remains a big question mark going into an important summer.

Gonzalez was a limited participant during mandatory minicamp as he tries to negotiate the largest contract by a cornerback in the NFL. For Jacas, it's a bit different. The second rounder is yet to sign his rookie deal and hasn't practiced once since arriving in New England.

Mike Vrabel spoke to reporters about both of them on Friday, with varying answers.

On Jacas: "Well, continuing to work through the contract. I think that those [talks] have been positive, between the club and his representative. Hopefully, we'll get him in here sooner rather than later. Not going to put a timeline on it or a timeframe. But I’ve spoken to Gabe personally, and again, excited to get him in when he's under contract."

On Gonzalez: "I would expect him to be here. He is here, and I would expect him to participate. So, those contract negotiations are ongoing between the club and his agents. I'm excited about having Christian back here with us and the impact that he can make on our football team, and I really enjoy the person, enjoy the player. That's what I'm looking forward to."

Boutte remains on the roster as one of 11 wide receivers, but questions about a potential trade will continue to linger as he enters a contract season. If there isn't a role for him in the Patriots offense post-A.J. Brown trade, he may be getting shipped out by Week 1.

Rookies Getting Aclimated To Training Camp Environment

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) does a drill with offensive tackle Marcus Bryant (52) during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reporters saw Caleb Lomu, Eli Raridon and the rest of the Patriots rookie class that's under contract in action during OTAs and minicamp. It's hard to truly judge their performances without pads on, but that's what training camp is for.

Lomu, who some may think could be on the road to a redshirt season, has gotten reps on both the left and right sides of the offensive line. For now, he's a backup. That could easily change if Will Campbell and/or Morgan Moses aren't able to produce at the same way they did a season ago.

For some of the other newcomers, they'll be asked to contribute early and often. Raridon, the third round tight end out of Notre Dame, is penciled in as the second-string behind Hunter Henry. Fifth round cornerback Karon Prunty could end up playing major nickel/dime snaps this season. Undrafted linebacker Khalil Jacobs has gotten praise since signing after the draft.

It will be the first time these rookies get to practice in front of their home fans, so seeing how they embrace the larger situations will be paramount to the team's early-season success.

Does Drake Maye Have Sustained Success?

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) scrambles against Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maye is coming off a historic season in 2025, and carried that over with an impressive spring showing. His accuracy was already among the best in the NFL. Could it get even better?

The Patriots did go out and add Brown and Romeo Doubs this past offseason, and on paper, that should do the trick. It's also the second-straight year that Maye will get to operate under Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, something that can't be overlooked.

The 23-year-old looked good in mandatory minicamp. It won't be a surprise if he looks equally as good in training camp. If Maye can begin to stack successful days in August, the NFL might need to get ready once again.

Potential Offensive Breakout Candidates

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) hands the ball off to running back Lan Larison (34) during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's always fun to try and predict which under-the-radar Patriots will burst onto the scene each training camp. Last summer, wide receiver Efton Chism III and edge rusher Elijah Ponder made the roster as undrafted rookies. Who could pop offensively that might catch fans by surprise?

It might be smart to learn these names sooner rather than later.

Running back Lan Larison: After getting injured in the preseason last year, Larison spent his entire rookie year on the sideline. Now, with a competition for the third running back spot open, the UC-Davis product has parlayed a strong spring into a really good chance. As a rusher and a receiving back, Larison fits what McDaniels likes in a backup out of the backfield.

Wide receiver Kyle Dixon: An undrafted rookie out of Culver-Stockton, Dixon is a former college baseball pitcher-turned-wide receiver. His big frame (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) allows him to work either on the outside or in the slot, and he could easily slide into a special teams unit to add value there.

Tight end C.J. Dippre: He'll open up the summer on the active/physically unable to perform list, but Dippre is in line for a massive role. After the Patriots didn't re-sign Austin Hooper, and Julian Hill suffered a season-ending injury in the offseason, it gave way for a new blocking tight end to emerge. That can be Dippre, who spent a few games on the active roster last season.

Offensive guard Andrew Rupcich: The other Culver-Stockton alum on the roster, Rupcich had a really strong spring. He used to play for the Tennessee Titans to open up his career, but came to New England by way of the practice squad last year. The Patriots' guard depth is pretty thin and Rupcich could become one of the top backups at either guard or center.

Top Safety Pairing Can Change Defense

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, the Patriots got really good outputs from Craig Woodson and Jaylinn Hawkins at safety. In fact, it might have been one of the best overall units on the entire roster. But that room has gotten a facelift since February. Hawkins signed with the Baltimore Ravens and was replaced by Kevin Byard.

Now, it's not out of the question to say that Byard is better that Hawkins. Adding him alongside Woodson, who shined as a rookie in 2025, could make this pairing even better than a year ago. Woodson's downhill style of running right next to Byard's knack for causing turnovers could make this unit click.

We know the interior defensive line with Milton Williams and Christian Barmore will be good. If a contract gets hammered out with Gonzalez, the corners will be outstanding. If this safety room looks anything like last year, this defense can become a top-10 unit easily.

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