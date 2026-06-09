Patriots Minicamp Notebook: Drake Maye Excellent, Veterans Return

FOXBORO --- The New England Patriots were back on the practice field today for their first of three mandatory minicamp practices. Working on the lower fields next to the New Balance Athletics Center for the first time in front of reporters, nearly the entire team was present

These practices, while competitive in nature, didn't have any contact and was just an extension of the previous sessions earlier in the offseason.

From how the quarterbacks performed, to an underrated defender showing out, here's what happened from the Patriots' first mandatory practice of the 2026 season.

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) arrives at the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Attendance

Some of the big names that didn't show up during OTAs (wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, and cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis) returned today. Offensive tackle Morgan Moses and edge rusher Harold Landry were the only veterans absent.

Second-round rookie Gabe Jacas remained out and is the only player who hasn't signed a rookie contract this year. Mike Vrabel addressed his absence prior to practice, alluding to the fact that he went through a procedure during the offseason.

"He just had to have a procedure, and he is not under contract," Vrabel said. "So, we are excited about Gabe, the person that he is, the play style, his production in college and all that. So, when that gets resolved, we will have him in here and we will coach him, and I am sure we will find a way for him to help our football team."

Passing Stats

It was another day of Drake Maye leading the way. In a practice that was primarily focused on the red zone offense, the third-year quarterback went 19-for-22 and connected for several touchdowns. He hit Rhamondre Stevenson for a long score, while also finding A.J. Brown on a fade against Kindle Vildor in the end zone.

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Behren Morton (15) throws a pass during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Tommy DeVito took the backup reps, going 11-for-13. He was on the field during a trick play with the second-team offense. DeVito tossed it to Mack Hollins in the flat, and the wide receiver flipped it to Stevenson for a touchdown.

Boutte's Role In WR Room

Kayshon Boutte returned to the field after missing OTAs, a decision he referred to as "personal." When he was out there, he was practicing in a limited capacity. Brown was taking the top reps for the Patriots receivers, and the other 11 followed suit.

When he participated, Boutte seemed to contribute at ease. He caught a touchdown from DeVito on a go route with the second-string unit, beating cornerback Kobee Minor on the route.

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) waits for his turn at the podium after minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

After practice, the wide receiver spoke about the team's ever-growing position group and how he feels like he fits into it.

"It's been getting crowded every year. We find ourselves in the same position at the beginning of every season," Boutte told reporters after practice. "At the end of the day, still gotta come to training camp and fight."

Elijah Ponder Trending Upwards

Before the practice, outside linebackers coach Mike Smith praised edge rusher Elijah Ponder heading into his second season. The 2025 UDFA continued to get better as a rookie, and now has been given more leash this spring. It has paid off, as Ponder recorded one of two would-be sacks on the afternoon.

Throughout the practice, Ponder repped with the top defense. Part of that is because both Landry and Jacas weren't there, but it's also something to monitor when it comes to who can grab one of the final edge rusher jobs this summer.

Tryouts At Kicker, Punter

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales (36) does a drill during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Mike Vrabel said prior to practice that everyone under contract was in attendance. What he didn't mention was that the Patriots had two specialists in the facility as tryout players. One of those players was Arkansas punter Devin Bale. Right now, the team has just Andy Borregales (kicker) and Bryce Baringer (punter) on the roster.

According to Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub, Bale had two punts with more than five seconds of hangtime. Baringer had one.

"They Said It"

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel holds a press conference before the start of minicamp practice at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"He worked really hard to work through the injury and just continue to get stronger and give himself another opportunity going into training camp. Mentally, he's not a rookie. I think just the experience probably may seem somewhat new to him again when we get to training camp," Mike Vrabel on second-year running back Lan Larison, who's returning from a foot injury he suffered last year.

What's Next?

The same schedule will be repeated tomorrow, as Vrabel is set to speak ahead of the team's second minicamp practice. Offensive assistants will also speak, and a select group of players will have media availability after. Tomorrow will be the halfway point for the Patriots' mandatory sessions.

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