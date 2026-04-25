Patriots Nab Wake Forest CB Karon Prunty at 171st Overall

The New England Patriots selected cornerback Karon Prunty with the No. 171 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Prunty was a senior coming out of Wake Forest. The Patriots previously selected offensive tackle Caleb Lomu in the first round, followed by Gabe Jacas and Eli Raridon. Following the selection of Prunty, New England now has four picks remaining in the 2026 Draft. Prunty saw collegiate action with the University of Kansas and and North Carolina A&T prior to his time with Wake Forest.

His selection comes after he earned Third Team All-ACC honors and was graded as the seventh-best overall defensive player in the conference. Prunty stands at 6'2", weighing 192 pounds, making up the size needed to play on the outside in the NFL.

Patriots Select Karon Prunty as Fifth Round Pick

Prunty allowed 18.3 yards per game in coverage and just two touchdowns in the regular season and recorded 40 total tackles, one interception, eight pass breakups, a sack, a forced fumble in addition to one fumble recovery.

His selection comes after it was heavily reported New England would be focusing the majority of its draft efforts on boosting talent across the defense and offensive line.

A known leader, Prunty also was the No. 1 corner on the third-best passing defense in the ACC, allowing just 11 regular season touchdowns and 2,396 yards as a unit. He helped lead the Wake Forest defense which also only allowed 29 touchdowns in the regular season — for No. 4 in the ACC.

Oct 4, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Karon Prunty (3) tackles Virginia Tech Hokies running back Terion Stewart (8) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Prunty's selection marked the first of the third and final day of the 2026 Draft, which is also showing an absence from head coach Mike Vrabel due to seeking counseling out of state for ongoing personal and family matters.

He was now invited to the Combine but had a standout Pro Day which included a 4.45-second 40 and 6.82-second three-cone drill.

Prunty will likely compete for a rotational boundary cornerback spot behind Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis. Other players in the mix for that role include Charles Woods, Kindle Vildor, Marcellas Dial, Kobee Minor, and Brandon Crossley.

New England had not drafted a player from Wake Forest since offensive lineman William Sherman in 2020. Prunty is the sixth all-time selection out of Wake Forest for the Patriots and just the second since 1974.

The Patriots are next on the board with pick No. 191 overall in the sixth round.

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