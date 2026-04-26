'Physical' Patriots Rookie Brings Versatility, Toughness To Defense

When Namdi Obiazor was asked to describe his style, all it took was three words to sum it up. Really, it was one word that the newest New England Patriots linebacker used.

"I'd say physical," the Patriots' 212th overall selection in this year's draft told reporters after being picked.

Straight and to the point, that's for sure. And he's certainly not wrong.

The Patriots spent a sixth rounder on Obiazor, an older prospect from TCU could already be slotted into the team's lineup. He's had 80+ tackles each of the last three seasons and is a core special teamer for the Horned Frogs. He'll be a perfect replacement for Jack Gibbens, who left to sign a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency.

It took a bit for Obiazor to hear his name called on day three of the NFL Draft. It's similar to how his college career went, where he spent two seasons at Iowa Western Community College in 2020 and 2021 before making the leap to the FBS.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; TCU linebacker Namdi Obiazor (LB18) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Finally Achieving My Goal And Dreams"

Finally, after a long wait, he was able to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming an NFL player.

"It was just a weight lifted off my shoulders," Obiazor said about getting the phone call from New England. "Kind of just a good moment just to be around family and finally achieving my goal and dreams."

Obiazor comes from an athletic family -- both his brother and twin sister played Division I sports in college -- and a lot of that stems from his father holding them all to a competive standard.

"I feel like that's played a huge role in my life," Obiazor said. "If it was sports or just other simple things in life. I'd say it definitely helped and translated over to our sports that we played."

Some people could worry about his age. He just turned 24, on the older side for a draft prospect in this year's draft, but that's the price you pay for drafting a player who's been in college for six years. On the flip side, the Patriots are getting an experience football player who's versatility all over the field can help the team from the get go.

Obiazor Is Well-Seasoned For The NFL

Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf recognizes both sides of that modern-day coin in college football.

Nov 30, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Namdi Obiazor (4) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Joe Royer (11) in the third quarter at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Albert Cesare/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

"I think that's just the landscape of college football now," Wolf told reporters Saturday. "It's something I know that we're very cognizant of. I think you can get into some trouble if you draft a bunch of 26-year-old guys looking at these four-year contracts, but as you get into Day 3, you're looking for the best players. You're looking for someone to fill a role. We're obviously pretty excited about the guys that we were able to add."

Obiazor had met with the Patriots several times during the pre-draft process, including when he was at the American Bowl and the Senior Bowl. He also had some Zoom calls with the team, so he's been more than comfortable with his new home.

He's also been used in several ways during his college career. He used to play cornerback in high school before getting moved to safety at the JUCO level. Once he transferred to TCU, he spent one year at safety before an opening at linebacker led to another position switch.

"That's kind of when my coaching staff made the decision," Obiazor said. "They asked me to have a position change, and I knew my coaches pretty much wouldn't be asking me to do the position change if I wasn't able to do it."

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