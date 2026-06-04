Patriots' Need For Backup TE Just Skyrocketed After 'Devastating' Injury

The New England Patriots went out and signed tight end Julian Hill to a three-year deal worth $15 million in free agency. They're going to have to wait to see those returns on the field, as Hill went down an injury in practice that ended his season before it began.

As a corresponding move for the AJ Brown trade, the Patriots placed Hill on injured reserve. Likely the team's TE2 this year, and certainly their best blocking tight end, Hill now leaves a fairly large hole in the team's offensive plays, especially at the position.

It's a hole that the team is upset with having, especially considering how much they praised Hill throughout the offseason workout program.

"Devastating, awful. Really enjoy the person, and want to have him around here as much as we possibly can," head coach Mike Vrabel said before this week's OTA practice. "But that's just because he wouldn't be able to play this season. So, that's just disappointing because of the impact that he made in a short amount of time with his teammates, and just the person that he is, the way that he practiced.

"We want Julian to be a part of us as much as possible. He's just not going to do that on the field this year."

So who will be on the field instead of Hill? Here are a few avenues the team may need to go down this summer, and some names to familiarize yourself with that could potentially earn a spot on the opening roster come Week 1.

Bigger Role For Eli Raridon?

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) looks on during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots spent a third round pick on the Notre Dame rookie, who was going to make the roster this fall regardless. But losing Hill just puts a lot more on Raridon's plate, and quickly. I think the idea that Raridon can now ease into the system, potentially chip away when the regular season comes and carve out a role is gone.

He'll be asked to contribute a lot more now. Behind Hunter Henry, Raridon will be the second choice at the position, and the rookie -- ready or not -- is going to get a larger dose of snaps in 2026. Sure, maybe he's up for the tall task at hand, but he hasn't yet popped during the first two open OTA practices. Once pads come on in August, that's when the first true test comes into play.

Depth, UDFA Come Into Focus

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Tanner Arkin (84) participates at the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Without Hill, the Patriots can now dip into their reserves for a third tight end. They are losing a key blocker in Hill, and that type of player is something they could easily replicate from within. Second-year player CJ Dippre has the body type to be a productive blocker in this offense. So does undrafted free agent Tanner Arkin, who may not have had a true shot to make the 53-man roster before the Hill injury.

New England could also turn to Jack Westover, who switched from tight end to fullback last summer. He's an athletic player who spent all year on the active roster and played in every single game. Westover is comfortable with the type of offense that Josh McDaniels wants to run, and could change positions again this summer.

Free Agents Still Available:

LA Chargers tight end Will Dissly (89) makes a catch against Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during the first half of the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, July 31, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, if the Patriots want to bring in a veteran to replace Hill's on-field charisma and leadership, there are options for that. Will Dissly is the top free agent on the open market, and is coming off a season in which he caught 11 passes -- just four less than what Hill had with the Dolphins a year ago.

Other names include Pharaoh Brown (who spent the 2023 season in New England), Nick Vannett, Marcedes Lewis and John FitzPatrick. All of them can fit the blocking role that New England is now looking for, and at a cheaper price tag.

There's going to be changes at tight end, either on the roster or on the depth chart this summer. After all, Henry is entering the final year of his contract and Hill will now be coming off a serious season-ending injury. Not just for this year, but the development of the position moving forward will be critical for the Patriots.

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