Surprise Players Turning Heads at Patriots Training Camp

The New England Patriots kicked off their summer slate with a few non-padded practices. These days, while they're still competitive in nature, haven't given us the true physicality that we'll come to experience later in training camp.

That will change this week, as the team plans to strap on the pads for the first time in Thursday's training camp practice. It will be a good test for some players who've been making waves to open up the schedule.

Here are five Patriots -- some veterans of the NFL for a few seasons, others just a rookie -- that have put together a surprisingly good start to camp.

WR Kayshon Boutte

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) runs with the ball during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's easy to say that Boutte's breakout wasn't a surprise, but most people (myself included) assumed he'd be on his way out via trade. After all, the Patriots have plenty of talent at wide receiver and Boutte's role seemed redundant with the addition of A.J. Brown.

In fact, it's been the opposite. Boutte and quarterback Drake Maye have any the best chemistry out of anyone on the field and it's paying off. In three practices with helmets on, Boutte has made a highlight reel grab in every single one of them. It might be hard for the Patriots to trade him at this point.

"It’s nothing new. I mean, you guys see it. All year last year and the year before, he just keeps doing things right," Maye said Saturday. "I’m proud of him for getting in there, jumping in there. And he understands if he’s got something down the sideline and a ball down the field, he’s got a chance it’s coming his way."

TE Tanner Arkin

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Tanner Arkin (84) dose a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Julian Hill went down in the spring with a season-ending injury, an opening for the third tight end job became available. Other than Hunter Henry and rookie Eli Raridon, who would step up?

Arkin, an undrafted rookie out of Illinois, might just be that option. During competitive team drills, Arkin got some run with the starting offense as a fullback (veteran Reggie Gilliam wasn't present). He's also looked smooth as both a blocker and receiver. He's making a name for himself so far, but he'll be able to do a lot more once he brings his physicality into the picture.

C/G Andrew Rupcich

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) and offensive tackle Andrew Rupcich (67) do a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots know their starting offensive line, and they know that Caleb Lomu (tackle) and Ben Brown (center) will be their top backups. But Rupcich, who spent time on New England's practice squad in 2025, is making waves as another top backup option.

The team's guard depth isn't that vast, so Rupcich has been working with the second-string offense in that regard. In three practices, he's gotten reps at left guard, center and right guard -- showing the Patriots that he has the versatility to stick around anywhere he fiits.

DT Cory Durden

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Cory Durden (94) speaks at a press conference after practice at the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Durden's spot on the defensive line as the third-best player isn't in question. That was known since the spring. But Durden's ability to rush the passer has seemingly gotten better from 2025. In his first training camp with the Patriots, he's been able to compress the pocket with his size and make it count with his speed.

In Tuesday's practice, I had Durden down for two would-be sacks (hitting the quarterback is a major no-no in the summer) and a pass breakup at the line of scrimmage. If you had doubts about Durden's role right now, time to rethink how you're evaluating him.

EDGE Bradyn Swinson

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Bradyn Swinson (43) brings a puppy to the family that adopted it at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swinson came to New England with plenty of promise as a rookie last year. Instead, the LSU draft pick was released in August as part of roster cuts. He remained with the organization on the practice squad before getting a call up. This year? Whole different story, as Swinson is getting reps as a starter and potentially adding tremendous value in an iffy edge room right now.

"It was a real eye opener, but I honestly needed it," Swinson said about his rookie season. "I came in not really focused, not really taking it serious. That whole time when I was on the practice squad for 13 weeks straight, it just helped me overall learn myself and also just learn the game of football all over again.

"I've been at the bottom before, and that's never been nothing new to me. Working hard never been new for me. So that's all I have to do."

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