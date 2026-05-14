Patriots Home Opener: Set To Host Storied Rivals Week 2

While the New England Patriots are reportedly set to open the 2026 NFL season with a Super Bowl LX rematch with the Seattle Seahawks, they will begin their home slate by welcome of of their oldest and most-formidable conference rivals.

The Patriots, per Barstool Sports, will play their first regular-season game at Gillette Stadium this season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 20. The Week 2 matchup is expected to take place during the 1 p.m. ET time slot.

The teams last met during Week 3 of the 2025 season, resulting in a 21-14 loss for the defending AFC Champions. Patriots starting quarterback Drake Maye completed 28-of 37 passes for 268 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Conversely, veteran Aaron Rodgers needed just 16 completions for 139 yards, two touchdowns and one interception to defeat the Pats in Foxborough. Of course, it should be noted that Rodgers and the Steelers were aided by the Patriots committing five turnovers in the first half.

Historically, the Patriots and Steelers are the two most storied franchises in the Super Bowl era — each having won an NFL-best six Super Bowl championships. Despite playing each other sporadically during the 1970s and 1980s, the teams’ rivalry was not truly ignited until the late 1990s, when both became viable Super Bowl contenders. In 36 total meetings between the clubs (including five postseason games) the Patriots hold a 19-17 win/loss advantage over Pittsburgh.

The Steelers-Patriots rivalry reached its crescendo during the 2000s and 2010s. Behind future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger for the Patriots and Steelers respectively, the teams delivered several memorable contests, including three mutual bids for the AFC Championship — 2001, 2004 and 2016 — all three won by the Patriots

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Patriots Face Tough Test to Begin 2026 NFL Season

With Weeks 1 and 2 of the upcoming season unofficially set, the new-look Patriots now face a daunting task to being their 2026 slate. Not only will they travel cross-country to battle a Seattle team which handed them a 29-13 loss at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA in February, they will also face a Steelers team expected to compete for consecutive AFC North championships — with or without the presence of Rodgers, who has yet to re-sign in the Steel City as a free agent.

As for New England, their defense of both their conference and division titles rest squarely on the shoulders of Maye — their third-year quarterback who finishes second in MVP-voting last season. The Pats have also added receiver Romeo Doubs, offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker and fullback Reggie Gilliam via free agency. Lastly, the Pats will welcome a nine-player 2026 draft class, headed by offensive lineman Caleb Lomu, edge rusher Gabe Jacas and tight end Eli Raridon.

Although New England’s 2026 season schedule will not be made official until late evening on May 14, early reports indicate that they will play road games against the Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 3) and Chicago Bears (Week 7), while taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 10 from Munich, Germany. The Pats will also reportedly travel to Minneapolis for a Week 14 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings and host the New York Jets at home in Week 16.

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