Patriots Place RB Terrell Jennings on Injured Reserve Ahead of Preseason Opener

FOXBORO --- Prior to Thursday evening's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, the New England Patriots announced running back Terrell Jennings has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. In a corresponding move, the team signed running back JaMycal Hasty.

Jennings, who started training camp on the non-football injury list, was the clear favorite to win the Patriots' third running back job behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.

"It was just something small," Jennings said on Monday when asked about the injury which held him out of the beginning of camp.

New England Patriots running back Terrell Jennings practicing for the first time this summer. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

Now, the 25-year-old will be out for the 2026 season, barring a release via injury settlement. With Jennings out, what does this mean for the rest of the running back room?

Open Competition For Third Running Back Spot

Within the past day, New England has had to replace two running backs in an already competitive room. Prior to Thursday's roster moves, the team waived-injured undrafted free agent Myles Montgomery and signed Hassan Haskins.

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Lan Larison (34) arrives at the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jennings no longer in the picture for the team's running back competition, it now turns into an open trial between four players. Haskins, Hasty, sophomore Lan Larison and rookie Jam Miller.

Haskins, a 2022 fourth-round draft selection, spent the first two years of his career playing for Mike Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans. He has since spent two years with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he appeared in 29 games, primarily as a specialist.

Another veteran familiar with Vrabel, Hasty's signing marks his third stint with the Patriots. In fact, he has worked with each of the team's past three head coaches. Hasty was claimed off waivers in the middle of the 2023 season during Bill Belichick's regime, appeared in 15 games in 2024 under Jerod Mayo, and was signed during Vrabel's first season midway through training camp before being released during roster cutdowns.

Aug 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots running back JaMycal Hasty (39) runs with the ball tackled y New York Giants cornerback Art Green (35) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the beginning of training camp, while Jennings was on the NFI list, Larison worked as the Patriots' third running back. Now, with Jennings out, he catapults as the new favorite for the spot. Larison was a camp standout early last year before suffering a season-ending injury.

Miller, a seventh-round rookie from Alabama, has had flashes in training camp. Although he is in a log jam of running backs who have more familiarity with the coaching staff, if the 22-year-old can string together impressive preseason performances, he has a real shot at making the 53-man roster.

While the Patriots' depth took a hit with Jennings' injury, the team has a combination of veterans and younger talents who could earn a spot on the final roster as New England's third running back.

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