Patriots Preseason Opener vs. Colts: Which Storylines You Need to Watch

Football is back in New England. After months of waiting, the New England Patriots will strap the pads on and take on the Indianapolis Colts in their preseason opener.

We won't see most of the starters, including quarterback Drake Maye, as the Patriots gave their top players most reps during Tuesday's joint practice. For the preseason game, it should be a healthy dose of the second- and third-string players in navy blue.

It was a productive joint practice for both sides, with the offenses having the upper hand for most of the day. We'll see if that carries into the game action, the first game back in Foxboro since the Patriots' thrilling AFC Divisional win over the Houston Texans in January.

"I know they are a physical football team," head coach Mike Vrabel said about Indianapolis last week. "They are well-coached. We didn't have a lot of crossover games with them (last year). We didn't see them a ton. We saw them a little bit. They are multiple on defense. Offensively, it's a good run football team that will run from the good tight ends, multiple tight ends, packages, an elite runner."

But that doesn't mean that there isn't exciting things to watch out for at Gillette Stadium. Here are some things to check out as the Patriots begin their summer slate.

Backup Quarterback Snap Count

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Behren Morton (15) works with coaching staff at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We know that Maye won't play. But when we spoke to backup Tommy DeVito on Tuesday, he wasn't sure about the starting situation at that point in time. So it's a safe bet that it will be a healthy dose of both DeVito and rookie Behren Morton.

Both of them have looked good during the summer in varying degrees. DeVito shined in the joint practice, launching the ball deep (and often). Morton didn't get any snaps in the practice, signaling that he might be in for a larger workload in his NFL debut. Ultimately, these will be the two guys under center for the majority of August.

Ethan's Pre-Game Prediction: DeVito plays the first half, Morton plays the second. Morton will also have a touchdown that fans will drool over, either rushing or passing. Dealer's choice.

Which Wide Receivers Get Reps?

Aug 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) runs after catching the ball against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Mekhi Rodgers (36) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If we're going by the same logic given to Maye, it's safe to assume that A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and Kayshon Boutte would be relegated to the sideline. But some of the other receivers, including DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams, have all repped with the second-string offense at times.

Yes, we'll see plenty of the true backups in the preseason. The Patriots, however, have a crowded wide receiver room and need to weed it out somehow. These reps will be interesting to watch, especially because some of the undrafted receivers could also make some noise and compete for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Ethan's Pre-Game Prediction: Kyle Williams, after a slow start to the summer, will be a focal point to open up the game. His game-breaking speed will be on display early and often because he doesn't feel like a player penciled into a roster spot just yet.

Backup Cornerback Competition

Aug 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Kindle Vildor (28) walks to the practice fields during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones are locked in as New England's top three cornerbacks. Their top backup -- Charles Woods -- didn't participate in Tuesday's joint practice. So the secondary, one that struggled earlier in the week, is going to need a bounce-back performance.

Maybe they'll be able to get it from Kindle Vildor or Karon Prunty, two players who have worked into the starting defense at times. Other players have started to climb the depth chart though, including Kobee Minor and Channing Canada. If a player is on the field deep into the fourth quarter, that might not be the best of signs for their futures. Monitor which cornerbacks have limited snaps against the Colts.

Ethan's Pre-Game Prediction: Prunty was the team's fifth round pick this year and has shown flashes of being a physical corner at the line of scrimmage. If he gets the opportunity to meet the ball carrier in the open field, he could lay the boom.

What's The Lasting Memory?

Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) celebrates with center James Ferentz (65) after scoring a touch down against the Washington Football Team during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

It's hard to truly remember preseason games. They all blend together and half the time, the players aren't that recognizable. But the plays that sometimes come out of these games, especially the ones at home for the Patriots, can have a lasting impact.

What will Thursday's lasting moment be? Will be it be as iconic as Rhamondre Stevenson's 91-yard rushing touchdown against the Washington Football Team in 2021, or TreVeyon Henderson's opening kickoff return last year? You may forget the scores, but once a major play gets made, it's hard to forget the names like Danny Etling, Austin Carr and Ralph Webb. Don't fall asleep.

Ethan's Pre-Game Prediction: I wrote earlier in the week that undrafted wideout Cameron Dorner would become a fan favorite at some point this summer. He's been making plays in practice, and I think he'll make some more on the turf. Watch out for him.

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