Biggest Winners From Patriots Training Camp Scrimmage, Including Several Rookies

FOXBORO --- The New England Patriots split into two teams and kicked off their annual blue/white scrimmage on the practice fields next to Gillette Stadium. In front of bleachers full of fans, both sides had some highlight plays in what turned into a 22-15 win for the blue team.

"We held a draft, and excited about just getting out there, playing, competing and putting them in the same situations that we've been here working through camp," head coach Mike Vrabel said before the session.

Here are seven players that stood out from the Patriots' 12th training camp practice of the summer.

QB Tommy DeVito

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) throws a pass at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Celebrating his 28th birthday, the Patriots backup quarterback led the victorious blue team into battle. He was precise throwing the ball, finishing the day 13-for-16 with a pair of touchdowns to DeMario Douglas.

His longest throw of the day was a 45ish-yard bomb to Douglas down the middle of the field. While he did have a few passes broken up, it was an accurate session for DeVito -- who has clearly cemented himself as the team's true QB2 heading into Week 1.

WR DeMario Douglas

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) makes a catch at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The aforementioned Douglas was the best player on the field during practice. He caught those two touchdowns from DeVito (one on a slant, the other on an out) on red zone snaps, and that long grab was one of the best plays in all of camp so far.

It's been a really consistent summer for Douglas, who entered camp competing for a role in a crowded wide receiver room. The fourth-year player is stacking days, and it's beginning to show.

TE Eli Raridon

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) works with a member of the coaching staff during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raridon told reporters after practice that he's still picking up the offense. It hasn't seemed like he's missing anything to this point in camp, as the Notre Dame rookie was a consistent target for Drake Maye on the blue team.

He caught three passes (an out route, a seam route and a checkdown) and made things happen all three times. On the completion down the middle of the field, Raridon got clocked by safety Craig Woodson. The 6-foot-6 tight end is starting to become a consistent focus of the offense.

DT Leonard Taylor III

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III (93) talks to head coach Mike Vrabel as they walk to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The practice squad standout from a season ago, Taylor has looked like a more disruptive player in 2026. Now with the Patriots for a full summer, the defensive tackle has come into form as the team's fourth down lineman.

Taylor created pressure with a batted pass in the backfield after linebacker Amari Gainer nearly sacked DeVito. Taylor also got another pressure as he continued to get an uptick in defensive snaps in camp. He'll be more than just a special teamer this season.

EDGE Xavier Holmes

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Xavier Holmes (58) works with a member of the coaching staff at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Originally arriving in New England as a tryout player, Holmes has quietly put together a really strong rookie training camp. The James Madison alum was on full display in the scrimmage, creating havoc for the blue team defense.

Holmes had a pass breakup on third-string rookie quarterback Behren Morton, as well as recorded a would-be sack as well. He could very well stick around in some capacity if he shines in the preseason games.

LB Khalil Jacobs

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Khalil Jacobs (59) jogs to the practice field at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacobs, like Holmes, was also a disrupter on the blue team defense. The Missouri rookie nearly picked off Morton -- a play where the linebacker just dropped it in the open field -- and forced two throwaways. It was another fantastic day for a player repping as the Patriots' fourth linebacker.

One of the throwaways was a straight blitz up the middle from Jacobs. He went untouched through the center of the offensive line, immediately forcing Maye to scramble out to his right. The quarterback had to dump it out of bounds.

CB Kindle Vildor

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Kindle Vildor (28) does a drill with wide receiver Cameron Dorner (88) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the wake of a lingering injury to Carlton Davis, several cornerbacks have stepped up with an opening. One of those guys has been Vildor, who was slipping entering Friday. But he turned it up a notch during the scrimmage.

Vildor broke up two passes on the day's opening drive, both of them intended for A.J. Brown. It was a strong day for the veteran who's competing for one of the final cornerback spots with Charles Woods, Karon Prunty, Brandon Crossley, Kobee Minor and Channing Canada.

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