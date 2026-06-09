Patriots Release 2026 Training Camp Schedule

The New England Patriots have announced the dates for public access for their 2026 training camp, with veteran players slated to report on July 24 and the first session to take place one day later.

New England's first training camp practice will kick off on July 25 at 10:30 a.m. and all outdoor training camp practices will take place on the upper grass fields behind Gillette Stadium. The Patriots will also host three joint practice sessions this summer — the first with the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 11, and then two against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.

The final joint practice with the Eagles on Aug. 20 will also serve as the final public practice of the season.

This year marks the 67th annual training camp for the Patriots, including their 24th consecutive camp at Gillette Stadium. The full dates and times for each of the 13 public practices are listed below. Gates to the practice fields will open at 9:15 a.m. daily.

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; Fans line up for an autograph from New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel after training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Current Public Patriots Practice Times - Training Camp

Saturday, July 25 - 10:30 - 12 p.m.

Sunday, July 26 - 10:15 - 12 p.m.

Monday, July 27 - 10 - 11:30 a.m. (walkthrough)

Tuesday, July 28 - 10:15 - 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 30 - 10:15 - 12 p.m.

Friday, July 31 - 10:15 - 12:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 1 - 10:15 - 12:15 p.m.

Monday, August 3 - 10:15 - 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, August 4 - 10:15 - 12:15 p.m.

Friday, August 7 - 10:15 - 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, August 11 - 10:15 - 12:15 p.m. (Joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts)

Wednesday, August 19 - 10:15 - 12:15 p.m. (Joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles)

Thursday, August 20 - 10:15 - 12:15 p.m. (Joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles)

While all practices are scheduled to take place on the upper practice fields, any practices moved inside the WIN Waste Innovations Field House will be closed to the public.

Parking and access to all of the public practices will be free, allowing New England fans their first (and budget friendly) opportunities to see the 2026 Patriots in action prior to the start of the season this fall.

New England will kick off the league season with a Super Bowl LX rematch against the Seahawks on Wednesday, Sept. 8 in Seattle. For now, the team is beginning their three-day mandatory minicamp this week before a brief summer break ahead of training camp.

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