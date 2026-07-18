How to Attend Patriots Training Camp: Tickets, Parking and Fan Guide

The New England Patriots are about head back into the swing of things soon. Training camp, which can be some of the most exciting football you can watch each year, is right around the corner.

It was a successful start to the offseason program for the Patriots, who are looking to build off their impressive run to the Super Bowl a year ago. With most of the same pieces in place from 2025, along with some key new faces on the offensive side of the ball, the Patriots should be a must-watch team during July and August.

"When you don't have a lot of expectations, you can't be disappointed," head coach Mike Vrabel said on if OTAs/mandatory minicamp camp went like he had hoped. "I just felt like there hasn't been much complacency. I think the guys have worked. We've had great leadership, added some good leaders and good pieces, and we are continuing to build and hopefully prepare for a long journey."

So whether it's your first time planning to attend training camp, or your 20th, here are a few important things to keep in mind with officially one week to go until the first practice of the summer.

Do I Need To Pay?

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; Fans line up for an autograph from New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel after training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nope! For years, Patriots training camp has been free to attend. Seating is first come, first serve -- either on the metal bleachers down the sideline or on the hill that overlooks the back of the end zone.

You won't need to pay for any potential player/coach autographs you might get. After each practice, players typically come up to the fans to sign any gear. Depending on the day and which players have media availability, the players that walk up to sign will vary.

Concessions and merchandise will be available to purchase, and different team-organized charitable booths will be open along the concourse above the practice fields.

Gates to the fields open one hour before each practice is set to begin, and typically close one hour after the practice is over.

Parking Lots With Easy Access

Parking is also free at Patriot Place, and all the lots (barring any construction) will be open to the public.

If you're arriving from Boston or anywhere north of Foxboro, it's best to enter the property from entrance P6. If you're coming from Providence or anywhere south of Foxboro, you can enter from entrance P8.

While you can park in any lot and walk to the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium, training camp parking lots are typically Lots 14A/B, 16, 20 and 22.

Last year, ADA parking was in both Lot 4 and Lot 22.

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass in front of fans during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plenty of Fan Activities On Tap

Maybe you'd rather partake in the various fan activities that are open to the public. There are games, football drills, booths (including a yearly rotating exhibit from the Patriots Hall of Fame) and other activities for fans throughout the day.

Additionally, a number of ex-Patriots will be on hand to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. In the past, former franchise stars including Rob Ninkovich, Damien Harris, John Smith, David Andrews, Max Lane and Danny Amendola have made appearances. On July 25, former running back James White will be signing autographs, and former tight end Christian Fauria will be doing the same the next day.

Just like they did last year, the Patriots Foundation is also hosting a dog adoption event on the first day of training camp. Several dog shelters will be on-site with information about adopting puppies, and it's safe to assume that the players will walk to practice with dogs in their arms (which led to plenty of fun moments in 2025).

Which Dates Are Open To The Public?

The Patriots have plenty of dates that fans can watch. Some of these days (typically the weekend dates and the ones where they start putting pads on) will turn into the most well-attended practices of the summer. Once the two joint practices roll around, you might want to get to the fields a bit earlier. A few years back, the team's joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles was extremely busy.

Saturday, July 25 : 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, July 26 : 10:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.

: 10:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, July 27 : 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (walkthrough)

: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (walkthrough) Tuesday, July 28 : 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Thursday, July 30 : 10:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.

: 10:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, July 31 : 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, August 1 : 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday, August 3 : 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, August 4 : 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, August 7 : 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, August 11 : 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts)

: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts) Wednesday, August 19 : 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles)

: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles) Thursday, August 20: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles)

If a practice is moved indoors to the WIN Waste Innovations Field House because of the weather, it will be closed to the public.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!