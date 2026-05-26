Patriots Should Not Bring Back Disgruntled Jacoby Brissett, And Here's Why

He spent a season with the team in 2016, and another in 2024. The New England Patriots do not need to bring back Jacoby Brissett for a third tour of duty in 2026.

The veteran quarterback was with the Arizona Cardinals last season, and started 12 games for them. The play was fairly good, where he threw for a career-high 3,366 yards and now Brissett has not been attending Arizona's offseason program because he wants a bigger contract.

He has one year remaining on his contract, which has a $4.9 million salary and $1.5 million guaranteed. Brissett's future in Arizona is in question. ESPN recently reported that both sides are "significantly" far apart in any negotiations. The Cardinals did draft Miami's Carson Beck in last month's draft, adding another wrinkle into the negotiations.

In a recent article from The Sporting News, the Patriots were mentioned as one of three teams that should look into the 33-year-old veteran quarterback, should the Cardinals part ways.

"The Patriots are in the same boat, as it’s either Drake Maye or bust for the 2025 Super Bowl participants (Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton aren’t dependable pivot options)," Caleb Hightower wrote. "Why not reunite with a QB that already has some familiarity with the organization and is a far more proven asset? It likely isn’t on New England’s radar now, but things could change in the blink of an eye."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) prepares to handoff against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sure, Brissett has familiarity with the organization, but that doesn't mean he needs to come back for another season. While the Patriots' quarterback room is young and relatively inexperienced, what's been shown on the field already is enough to not warrant a conversation.

Immediately, you look at how Drake Maye has played since becoming the starter and replacing Brissett under center. The 23-year-old has blossomed into one of the league's top arms, and is expected to be in the MVP conversation for years to come. Since Maye took over for Brissett in 2024, the Patriots' offense has looked miles better than it once was.

Yes, I know the head coaches, coordinators and talent around him as changed. But it's a lot more cohesive, and Brissett wouldn't be signing here to be the starter anyway. If he's willing to hold out of Arizona (which may be a bad team, but a good opportunity to remain a starter in the NFL), why would he sign to be a backup in New England?

That's if the Patriots even want to him to be the second, or third, backup behind Maye. This past offseason, New England parted ways with Joshua Dobbs and internally promoted Tommy DeVito to the QB2 spot. Head coach Mike Vrabel has praised the way that DeVito operated the scout team offense in 2025, and decided it would be better to see him in a larger role on the team.

Sep 22, 2016; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) runs for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Jacoby Brissett or Tommy DeVito?

When you look at both of their styles of play, they've had experience under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. DeVito can make things happen with his legs, something that sent him into viral territory with the New York Giants, and has the mobility to elude pressure in the pocket. Brissett doesn't have that same skill that he once had, and that's fairly obvious.

Although he was a rookie making his NFL debut, the most memorable play in Brissett's New England career was a touchdown scamper against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football back in 2016. Long are the days where Brissett can use his legs to his advantage, and he certainly wouldn't hold a candle to the abilities of both Maye or DeVito.

So that just leaves the QB3 spot, something that I'm sure Brissett is not willing to do. The Patriots spent a seventh round draft pick on Texas Tech's Behren Morton, and he's already showing out. At rookie minicamp, the ball didn't hit the ground once and he feels like a match made in heaven for a McDaniels offense.

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) walks out of the player's tunnel before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Sorry, It's Not Happening

Considering New England's interest in both promoting a quarterback from within, and drafting one that it hosted to a Top 30 meeting, it's safe to assume that Brissett won't be coming back.

Sure, Brissett might have had a statistically-sound season in Arizona (where he broke Patriots Hall of Famer Drew Bledsoe's long standing record for pass attempts in a game), but the wins didn't come with it. If he wants more money, and to remain a starter, New England isn't the place for him anymore.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!