If you sat on the couch with a belly full of turkey and turned on some NFL football during Thanksgiving, you would have seen Joe Milton play the game of his life in a thrilling Philadelphia Eagles win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Like most, the result might have caught you off guard. Milton, the former New England Patriots quarterback who's now lining up under center for the Eagles, went 21-for-31 with 346 total yards and four total touchdowns. He helped lead a game-winning drive that ended with a field goal and a 39-38 final score.

That was the type of performance that can keep Milton around the NFL, either as a spot starter or as a longterm backup. So it naturally begged the question online about how the Patriots — who traded Milton away for a fifth round pick after the 2024 season — could have potentially kept the 26-year-old quarterback on the roster.

Don't let the recent performance get in the way. The Patriots, injury or not, are relying on Drake Maye to be the face of the franchise and Milton, who had requested a trade away from New England following his rookie year, wasn't going to be anything more than Maye's backup.

Milton has the talents to be a productive quarterback in this league. His strong arm and ability to weave in and out of the pocket is a great part of his success, and he's now earning starting experience. But he's struggled consistently with ball placement and costly turnovers at times. The physical traits are there, but it needed to be molded well.

Joe Milton's Time in New England Wasn't Extending Much Further

Nov 26, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton (14) celebrates after being named Madden MVP after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots were never going to be able to do that.

They had just spent their third overall pick on Maye out of North Carolina and had given him the quarterback reigns. Milton's lone game action with the Patriots was with Maye sitting on the sideline in a meaningless Week 18 game against the Bills (where Milton threw one touchdown, rushed for another and earned the win).

Milton and a 2025 seventh-round pick was shipped off to the Dallas Cowboys the following season after the quarterback had clearly played himself into a larger role somewhere else (or at least the opportunity to compete for another role that gave him a shot at starting). In return, the Patriots got a 2025 fifth round draft pick.

Based on how Milton looked on Thanksgiving against his former team, getting just a fifth back seems like not that much. But through the draft process, that single pick turned into some players that remain on New England's roster.

Pats Nailed Draft Picks Post-Milton Trade

The Patriots used that fifth round pick in a draft day trade with the Detroit Lions, shipping off the 171st overall pick for the 182nd and 228th picks. That 182nd overall pick turned into kicker Andy Borregales, who's remained in that spot for the last two seasons.

Later in the draft, the Patriots sent the 228th pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for a pair of picks in return (251st overall and 257th overall). The Patriots used those selections on long snapper Julian Ashby, who is still on the roster, and cornerback Kobee Minor, who was released this summer.

Jan 5, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III (19) runs against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Considering the Patriots are more than confident in Maye's abilities under center, the Patriots netted their starting kicker and starting long snapper for their third-string quarterback. That's not bad business.

The Patriots might hope to get that type of performance out of now-starter Tommy DeVito, who's stepping up after Maye's fractured fibula that could force him to the side for the rest of 2026. But it's unlikely that the showing Milton put on will hold up for any team.

You might have wished Milton was still a Patriot based on how he looked under the national spotlight, but it was a trade that didn't end up hurting the Patriots in any way. In fact, it's really impressive they've gotten two contributors out of what turned into just one game of Milton back two years ago.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!