Patriots Still Have Plenty To Accomplish During Summer Break

In the NFL, the gap of time in between the end of mandatory minicamps — which takes place in mid-June — to the start of training camp lasts around four to six weeks. For the New England Patriots, their minicamp ended on June 11, with players and coaches now next slated to report for training camp on July 24. The players and coaches can now enjoy some rest and relaxation, right?

For Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, he says that what his players do with this gap in time is paramount to their success.

"Yeah, I always have messages for our players. I think I told you this last year and in the past that those weeks from the end of their time here until training camp are some of the most important days of the entire season," Vrabel said. "That is just what it is. I think that it's human nature to go harder and to compete. When you're in a schedule and you're next to guys that you are going to be competing with for spots or play time and everything that goes along with the NFL and the process, you work a little harder."

Patriots Readying for 2026 Training Camp

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel watches over practice during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots' training camp is scheduled for late July after what will be 40 days away from the facility. They just completed three days of mandatory minicamp in pretty hot conditions, so the break will certainly be welcomed.

This year's minicamp was characterized as highly competitive and also saw the addition of wide receiver A.J. Brown after he was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles. Whether it was success from Drake Maye and the offense, or the small amount of absent players (only offensive tackle Morgan Moses and edge rushers Gabe Jacas and Harold Landry didn't suit up all week), the Patriots should feel pretty good about how they stack up as a team right now.

"They have to somehow either be around guys or other players that are doing the same thing and getting ready for the same thing they're getting ready for, or they have to put themselves in the mindset of, 'Hey, what was it like on Thursday when I lifted? The guy to my position was lifting and he was running or training.' That's what they have to try to do," Vrabel said. "That's the balance that we wage. Some of the guys that have come from college, they get a week off, and then they're in their summer conditioning program on campus.

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) speaks to the media after minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"This is just a little different, and we understand that. Those are important days that they maintain and be ready to go so that we can be ready to go in training camp."

But now the personal work starts. Players are off, going in their own directions. If they want to succeed this summer, the effort they put into their own training away from the facility becomes super important.

Vrabel says that the coaching staff does all they can to motivate their players to take the upcoming 40 days as seriously as possible -- "We just try to inspire them and give them confidence to do their job, each and every one of them," he said.

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