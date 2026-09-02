Patriots Undrafted Rookie WR 'Can't Stop Smiling' After Sticking Around

FOXBORO — Cameron Dorner didn't have to wait long to figure out where he would be landing. The undrafted wide receiver, after signing a free agent contract after the NFL Draft, had put together a really solid training camp in a really crowded wide receiver room.

The North Texas alum, who cut his teeth at Division II Shepherd University, was released as part of the New England Patriots' roster cuts. Dorner had caught four passes for 37 yards in the three preseason games, and racked up a lot more in practice. Still, he was stuck behind A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III in a crowded receiver room.

He was one of 37 players cut this weekend, but that wasn't the end of his journey. Dorner remained in the area to sign with the Patriots practice squad, something that he can't stop smiling over.

"I mean, I found out from Eliot (Wolf) and my coaches when I had my final meeting," Dorner said in front of his locker Tuesday. "That was a pretty cool moment for me. Obviously, coming where I come from, not a lot of NFL players, and playing Division II ball ... It was a big accomplishment for me."

Dorner was a consistent player for the third-string offense all summer, working in tandem with rookie quarterback Behren Morton. When the game lights came on, he made a few big plays (including a long catch against the Indianapolis Colts that got called back due to penalty).

Dorner Doesn't Want PS To Be His Final Destination

For the 22-year-old receiver, his ultimate goal remains playing on Sundays with the active roster. He'd love to suit up Week 7 against the Chicago Bears, and his former Shepherd teammate, quarterback Tyson Bagent. For now, he's just soaking up earning that practice squad spot.

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Cameron Dorner (88) catches a pass against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Shaun Wade (30) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I can't stop smiling for sure," Dorner said. "I'm happy to be here. It was one of the best moments of my life. All that hard work that I put in ... I can't complain. All the coaches here have been super great to me, pushing me to be the best player I can, and also be a better man off the field and stuff like that. So, you know, it was a pretty cool moment."

Dorner credits all of his surroundings that helped him earn that spot. His parents, Doug and Marti, pray with the young wideout before every game. His older brother, who made it to the final preseason game. All of his coaches and teammates at the facility.

It's all been important to soak in for Dorner.

"This Is Just The Start"

"It's a credit to all the coaches that are in this building," he said. "I'm happy to be here because I've leaned a lot from a lot of the players too. My teammates have taught me a lot, and I'm just a product of good coaching."

Ahead of Week 1, Dorner wore a No. 22 practice in jersey, simulating Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. That's what life is going to be like for Dorner. A new practice uniform every week. Not knowing if you'll play that week. Welcome to the life of an undrafted rookie on the practice squad.

And yet, his mindset remains upbeat.

"This is just the start," Dorner said. "Right now my focus is just helping the team do whatever they can to get ready for Week 1 for sure."

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