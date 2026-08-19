Several Young Patriots Have Shined Despite Crowded Position Rooms

The New England Patriots have some positions where the top dog at each spot is pretty obvious. We know Drake Maye will be taking snaps from Jared Wilson, while A.J. Brown and Hunter Henry catch his passes. Defensively, Christian Gonzalez, Milton Williams and Kevin Byard have their roster spots locked up already.

But there are some other positions that have pretty deep benches right now, and throughout training camp, several under-the-radar Patriots have started to make a name for themselves.

It might be hard for these players to crack the initial 53-man roster come Week 1, but these three players have all put together great starts to training camp that a conversation might be needed at some point.

WR Cameron Dorner

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) breaks up a pass to New England Patriots wide receiver Cameron Dorner (88) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Possibly one of the top rookies in camp so far, Dorner has lapped the pack when it comes to the undrafted wideouts the team signed. The Patriots have a lot of wide receivers right now, and the conversation surrouning that spot is if Kayshon Boutte -- a proven weapon in this league -- sticks around as the seventh option. Maybe Kyle Williams. Maybe Efton Chism III.

But Dorner, who in the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts caught one pass for 18 yards and had a 48-yarder taken back due to penalty, has started to translate his practice habits onto the game field. He's building a chemistry with rookie quarterback Behren Morton and might just be the eighth-best receiver on a roster where they may only keep seven.

CB Brandon Crossley

New England Patriots cornerback Brandon Crossley takes part in a rep during training camp. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

Brandon Crossley is the only rookie not on this list, and it might be difficult for him to crack a room with Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones, Charles Woods and Kindle Vildor. But he's stacking days, even after missing one practice for the birth of his child.

Against the Colts, the 25-year-old Crossley racked up five total tackles and played 32 defensive snaps (good for fourth-most on the entire team). He didn't make the roster out of camp last year, but another few showings -- especially against the Philadelphia Eagles in joint practice -- could help his chances in his second season.

CB Channing Canada

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots safety Channing Canada (29) catches the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite that aforementioned deep cornerback room, Canada has been able to crack through at points during his first summer. The undrafted rookie out of TCU, Canada has gotten reps with the first team defense, as well as a lot of chances to return kicks -- a spot that's wide open right now.

Canada led the Patriots in total tackles during the preseason opener with seven, and has made a case to potentially sneak into the 53-man roster should he be able to show some burst in either the secondary or the return game. If not, he's an easy choice for a practice squad addition if he's able to clear waivers in August.

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