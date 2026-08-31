Biggest Winners From Patriots' Initial 53-Man Roster, Including 3 UDFAs

The New England Patriots' initial 53-man roster is here, and there are a few surprises. From three undrafted rookies sticking around, to a few trades shaking up the offensive side of the ball, there are plenty of things to dissect about this first group.

This roster isn't set in stone, but for a group of players, they're emerging out of this weekend as victorious.

While a lot will change in the next 72 hours, here are some of the biggest winners from the Patriots' initial announcement, and how they can carve out roles now that they've made the NFL roster.

WINNER: TE Tanner Arkin

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Tanner Arkin (84) warms up prior to the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn't feel like a surprise, but Arkin sticks around as the third tight end. Ever since Julian Hill's ACL tear in the offseason, it put more pressure on the backups who could potentially earn a spot. For months now, the leader in that clubhouse has been the undrafted Arkin.

The Illinois blocker beat out C.J. Dippre and Jack Westover — who both spent time on the Patriots' active roster last season — to slide in behind Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon. Good on the 23-year-old Arkin, who'll now project to be a good blocking threat, as well as a backup fullback option in this New England offense.

WINNER: DT Leonard Taylor III

Patriots defense linesmen Leonard Taylor III waves during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Dec 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heading into the weekend, there was a three-man race for the fourth defensive tackle job. It was between Joshua Farmer, Eric Gregory and Taylor. It felt unrealistic that all three would crack the roster. Taylor, a star in the postseason for the Patriots last year, joined Farmer on the roster, beating out the second-year Gregory.

It was a strong summer for Taylor, who was with the Jets at this time last summer. Whether it's working in as an interior pass rusher or on special teams, Taylor can chip in to find a larger role than what he had in 2025. He's improved a lot as a rotational player since last season.

WINNER: LB Khalil Jacobs

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Khalil Jacobs (59) in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacobs could have easily been drafted in the sixth or seventh round. Instead, he fell undrafted and didn't end up signing with the Patriots until a week later. But it didn't look like he missed a beat, stepping into the second-string defense and working his magic in the middle of the field.

He's a player that likely wouldn't have cleared waivers, even with a lower-body injury that held him out of the last week of training camp practices. While Jacobs might not be asked to do a whole lot behind Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss, his special teams abilities could come in handy later in the year.

WINNER: CB Channing Canada

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Channing Canada (29) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe the biggest surprise of the night, as the undrafted Canada beat out the established veteran Kindle Vildor for the final cornerback spot. Vildor, who continued to work with the starting defense during camp, felt like he was destined to stick around as the fourth or fifth cornerback. Instead, the nod goes to the TCU rookie.

Why? Well, considering the Patriots' struggles at kick returner last year, and Canada's speed when it came to that in practice, it could be a big factor into the decision. The Patriots' secondary struggled in the final preseason game, but Canada certainly had enought positive plays to stick around in some capacity.

WINNER: S Jaylen Reed

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jaylen Reed participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the Patriots traded away Kayshon Boutte for Reed, there wasn't much of a question that Reed would end up making the team. But based on how the rest of the safety room turned out, it appears that there will be a large role in place for the new addition.

The Patriots didn't end up keeping either veteran Mike Brown or second-year ballhawk John Saunders Jr, leaving Reed to play alongside Kevin Byard, Craig Woodson and Dell Pettus. With Reed's tackling ability and versatility in the slot, he can become a larger part of this secondary as opposed to just lost in the shuffle of too many players.

WINNER: P Bryce Baringer

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (17) punts the ball during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baringer got banged up in the Patriots' second preseason game, and had to be replaced by both rookie quarterback Behren Morton and Matt Haack. Against Cleveland, the veteran Haack had a great performance, booting three punts inside the 20-yard line. Because of this, it felt like Haack would get the nod to punt in Week 1.

Instead, Haack was released at the buzzer and Baringer — who could have been a candidate to be placed on injured reserve — makes the 53-man roster. Now, a change could end up happening to the position, but it's a great sign for the Patriots to see Baringer at full strength ahead of the season opener in Seattle.

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