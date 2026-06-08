A.J. Brown Has Deep Admiration For Legendary Patriots WR

Most people would have expected A.J. Brown to wear No. 11 when he got traded to the New England Patriots on June 1. After all, the jersey number was open after the team released backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs back in March.

Nope. Instead of choosing the digits that had been placed on nearly every jersey swap since the end of the season, Brown threw it back to his college days at Ole Miss and chose No. 1 for his initial season in New England.

But why? It felt so obvious that Brown -- who had worn No. 11 since getting drafted by the Tennessee Titans back in 2019 -- would continue his journey in that number. Instead, he decided to pay his respects to one of the greatest Patriots ever.

"Julian Edelman gave me his grace to wear 11, but I got so much respect and so much love for him, I’m going let that be, and I’m going to create my own legacy here," Brown told reporters after his first practice with the team on June 2. "And getting back to my roots, I was No. 1 up until I got to the league, and I tried to get No. 1 in Tennessee and I couldn’t because of Warren Moon, and even Philly, I tried to get No. 1, but Jalen (Hurts) just changed to 1 from 2.

Dec 23, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

"So it’s a match made in heaven going back to my roots, and it feels good.”

The admiration that Brown has for the Patriots Hall of Famer has been evident for years. Growing up as a fan of the Patriots, Brown certainly would have been finding plenty of time to watch Edelman craft his way down the field as the team's premier slot receiver of the 2010s.

Brown's Relationship With Edelman Is Long Lasting

He's also been on Edelman's podcast several times, as well as posted a now-viral video of him unboxing a signed jersey and turning into a kid in a candy store.

But Edelman hasn't been the only New England legend that's already being mentioned in the same circles as Brown. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was asked about how is style of play stacks up to some of the other players he's been able to coach with the Patriots.

Two names stuck out above the rest.

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) warms up during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"Randy (Moss) was certainly tall and fast, and all the rest of it," McDaniels said. "I think, honestly, they’re all a little different. And I say they, meaning I’ve been fortunate to have a chance to be around some really good ones. Not sure if I’ve been around one that looks just like him."

A.J. Brown: "We Right On Time"

The comparisons between Moss and Brown have started to make waves in the past week. Obviously, on the field, the Hall of Famer in Moss is much better than the 28-year-old Brown. But both players were disgruntled stars at the time of their trades to New England, and both felt like they have plenty to prove in their debut seasons.

While Brown might want to blaze his own trail in his No. 1 uniform -- where he could potentially become the best player in franchise history to don that number -- he'll always have that appreciation for both Edelman and the Patriots this year.

"To the fans, it's time. Better late than never. We right on time," Brown said. "I'm excited, and I can't wait to get out there in Gillette Stadium and hear the crowd and make plays and have fun."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!