Three Storylines to Watch in Patriots/Eagles Joint Practices

The New England Patriots welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to town for a pair of joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday morning. Both teams' starters will see plenty of action against each other prior to Saturday evening's preseason bout, which is likely to be a battle of the backups.

The two teams last held joint practices with each other in 2024, which proved to be a sign of what was to come for both squads that season. The Eagles, who wound up winning the Super Bowl that season, dominated the future four-win Patriots in an embarrassing fashion.

Fast forward two years, and the matchup has evened out. New England is now coming off a Super Bowl appearance, while Philadelphia was first-round playoff exit.

Here are the three biggest storylines to watch in what are expected to be a pair of competitive practices.

A.J. Brown Battles Former Team

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) makes a catch at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Between reported turmoil between Brown and the Eagles, ultimately leading to his trade to the Patriots, and an everlasting Boston-Philadelphia rivalry, the 29-year-old receiver going up against his former team should make for front-page news.

While with the Eagles, Brown appeared in 62 regular season games and tallied 339 receptions for over 5,000 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also earned three Second-team All-Pro nods and contributed to Philadelphia's victory in Super Bowl LIX.

"I appreciated my time in Philly," Brown said on June 11. "I'm where my feet are. So, that's the only thing that matters."

Now, less than three months after being traded by the Eagles, Brown has a chance to compete against his former team in Wednesday and Thursday's joint practice sessions.

Patriots Offensive Line vs. Fierce Eagles Defensive Line

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive lineman Jared Wilson (55) and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) do a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles' defensive line, which tallied the fourth-most hurries in the NFL last season, may have the most fierce interior in the entire league. Former Second-team All-Pro Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis have a case to be the best defensive line duo in the NFL, despite being just 25 and 26-years-old, respectively.

That's a tough matchup for New England's offensive line, which allowed six sacks in the Super Bowl last season.

"I think every day is a test," Patriots guard Alijah Vera-Tucker said on Tuesday when asked about the Eagles' defensive line. "It's camp, you know. Our D-line is very good too with (Milton Williams), (Christian) Barmore, and all the other guys. So, it's just another test for us, and we're going to come out like we do every single day."

Will Drake Maye Step Up to The Plate?

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With uncertainty regarding whether or not Maye will play in either of the Patriots' remaining preseason games (vs. the Eagles, at the Cleveland Browns), these joint practices might serve as the young quarterback's final opportunities against an opposing team before opening the season on September 9 against the Seattle Seahawks.

In last week's joint practice against the Indianapolis Colts, Maye looked sharp until his last play of the day--an interception in the end zone to safety Camryn Bynum in a two-minute drill. He looked even smoother in the Patriots' practice on Monday, when he went 15-for-17 in 11-on-11 drills, including a deep touchdown to Brown.

With an impressive Eagles defense on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage, Maye and the Patriots will have their work cut out for themselves in Wednesday and Thursday's joint practices.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!