Patriots WR Romeo Doubs Wants To Move Past Season-Opening Struggles

FOXBORO — Romeo Doubs, like usual, was quiet at his locker Thursday afternoon.

With a large group of reporters and television cameras in his face, the New England Patriots wide receiver answered questions about his rocky debut last week, and the next game on the docket.

Doubs kept it pretty short and sweet with all of his answers. One question posed his way was about the stretch of time between the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and their Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Did it give him more time to digest the first loss?

"I appreciate the question, but what happened in the past must stay in the past," Doubs said. "So, thank you."

After signing a hefty four-year, $68 million contract with the Patriots in the offseason, Doubs put together a really strong training camp — highlighted by plenty of impressive, leaping grabs in the back of the end zone. That didn't carry over to the season opener, as the Patriots wideout didn't record a grab on three targets.

One of those targets was a big drop in the fourth quarter that eventually led to Drake Maye's second interception.

Doubs Doesn't Want To Talk About Seattle Anymore

But Doubs — like most of the Patriots in the locker room — aren't focused on that. They're trying to get ready for when the Steelers come to town for the home opener.

"(This) week of practice has been pretty good," Doubs said. "I mean, the week isn't over yet. We're still, obviously, prepating. But I look forward to going out there and winning the game."

That's the right attitude.

Aug 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) makes a catch against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Doubs took the first game on the chin, and took it hard. His head coach had a far more laid back approach, one that several people that have been critical of Doubs should maybe take on.

"He dropped a pass. You know what I mean? Guys, everybody drops a pass," Mike Vrabel said this week. "Everybody misses a tackle. You talk to him the same way you always talk to him. Figure out a way to make a play to help us win, and he did a lot of great things during camp, just like everybody did. And so, I know he's excited to get back out there, get to work and to find a way to help us win."

Doubs will have a bigger role this week, and the weeks following, after A.J. Brown's placement on IR. A high-ankle sprain will knock the team's top wideout to the sideline, while a door opens for Doubs and the rest of the room to step up.

He's not lacking confidence, and Doubs will attempt to try and flush the Seattle loss the best he can. It starts with a good showing against Pittsburgh.

"I have a ton of confidence in myself," Doubs said. "I look forward to keeping my humility sane and doing what I do. Like I've said before, losing in this league isn't (ideal). And what happened in the past must stay in the past. And our job is to put our best foot forward."

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