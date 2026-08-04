Romeo Doubs Feels 'Really Comfortable' In Patriots Offense

FOXBORO --- Romeo Doubs' production on the field this summer has been overshadowed by his new teammate in A.J. Brown. Despite that, the mild-mannered New England Patriots wide receiver is still loving his new home.

Doubs signed a four-year, $68 million contract in free agency this offseason at the time to be the Patriots' WR1. That's taken a backseat this summer, as everything surrounding Brown, from the dislocated thumb to the slow start, has grabbed most of the headlines.

Still, Doubs has loved coming in and competing in a pretty tight wide receiver room.

"Just setting the standard high," Doubs told reporters after Monday's training camp practice. "Just fortunate to be around guys like A.J. and Mack (Hollins), who’ve got a ton of experience and just skillful players — and Kayshon (Boutte) and DeMario (Douglas) and Kyle (Williams). It just keeps us real detailed in everything that we do, and just making sure that we stay on our P’s and Q’s."

Doubs has worked as the top slot option with the offense, though he's also had some times split out wide. He caught a pair of passes Monday, including a touchdown against Christian Gonzalez. He's looked the part, but sometimes it's just look like a slower pace development than the one Brown might have had.

"Obviously it's a grind and everything. I think the process has been really good. I love where I am," Doubs said. "I love where our team is. I love the intensity of camp practices, things of that nature. Things are going really good."

Doubs Adjusting To New England Offense:

The former Green Bay Packers star doesn't see much carry-over from his previous offensive system to the one that Josh McDaniels is running in New England. It's taking plenty of time for him to nail down everything being asked of him, which includes plenty of additions to his route tree.

"I do flash cards pretty often. Sometimes I'll just take a photo of the concept and then just draw it up on my own," Doubs said. "Kind of the same thing, but I just try to use my memory as much as I can do that I don't play slow, just go out there and play fast."

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) does a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the summer hasn't been 100% perfect for Doubs just yet. There have been a couple times where he slipped on the field during a play -- something he took full responsibility for at the time -- and fumbled in Saturday's practice.

It's still a work in progress for Doubs in his new role.

"I'm Really Comfortable"

"It's a process to everything," Doubs said. "It's just having conversations with the quarterback number one, and number two picking up the installs and nuances to the offense. Long story short, it's been pretty good and I look forward to the day-to-day grind."

The mild-mannered Doubs won't be a player who'll trash talk on the field compared to some of his teammates. He said that's not part of his game. Instead, he wants to let his play do the talking, and Doubs is feeling like his play is trending in the right direction.

"I'm really comfortable. Just picking the OC's brain, Drake's brain, just being around the other guys in this room who have been in this offense," Doubs said. "I know Mack has been part of this offense for quite some time. DeMario being under Coach McDaniels, and Kyle and all those other guys. So in the end, I know those guys have helped me out when it really came down to it."

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