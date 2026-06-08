Three Possible Patriots Minicamp Breakouts, Including Pair of Young WRs

With the New England Patriots at the ready to host mandatory minicamp this week at Gillette Stadium, the practice fields at the newly-renovated New Balance Athletics Center will see plenty of action.

The three-day program is slated to begin on June 9 and occurs during Phase Three of the NFL offseason program. Throughout Phase Three, no live contact will be permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. This part of the offseason is significant, as it marks the first and only portion of the offseason program that requires full New England team attendance before training camp opens in late July.

Headlines recently emerged that fourth-year wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will be in attendance for the mandatory event despite his absence from the Patriots' offseason workouts earlier in the year. But which members of the roster will stand out amongst the crowd at minicamp?

Here's three that could create some waves this week.

3. Caleb Lomu, OT

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots 2025-2026 tackle Caleb Lomu (74) talks to a member of the coaching staff and tackle Lorenz Metz (72) during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Head coach Mike Vrabel and Co. made the move to select Lomu with their first round selection — No. 28 overall — in the NFL Draft in April. The 21-year-old has since made his way to Gillette Stadium and has already expressed a desire to do whatever it takes to help his new franchise.

“Any position that they need me at, I'm willing to play, and would love to play … any position that I can contribute to help the team, I'm going to do that," Lomu said at his introductory press conference. "So just to get on the field and get some playing time, that's the goal. And whatever position that they need me to play, to be able to get on the field, [I’ll play].”

With this in mind, Lomu has to prove himself amid the likes of Will Campbell, Morgan Moses and the other offensive tackles in a crowded room. He's gotten reps on both sides of the line, but has begun to make some headway at right tackle this spring.

A positive showing at minicamp will be pivotal for cementing what path his first year in the NFL could look like as a swing tackle.

2. Efton Chism III, WR

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) walks out of the players tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Undrafted wide receiver and Eastern Washington alum Efton Chism III saw his breakout game against the New York Jets during his rookie season. He totaled 383 yards on 16 returns across 16 to go with his three receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown. But what could he do to try and snag a spot this season?

He returned home to Monroe, Washington, and trained with his personal coach and former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Michael Bumpus. The current Patriots WR focused on secondary releases and creating more space on the field while also utilizing film analysis in efforts to keep learning the game. The offseason training has shown up during OTAs, where he's been open consistently during 11-on-11s.

With all of this in mind, a good showing at minicamp could very well cement Chism's year two in the league. With the Patriots signing four undrafted players, he could become a mentor player for those guys, as well as try and work his way into a larger role in the offense.

1. Kayshon Boutte, WR

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

After missing New England's offseason workouts, Boutte certainly needs to make a good impression as trade rumors have swirled around him. He'll be facing a very big task of cementing a spot in various offensive schemes after the team went out and signed Romeo Doubs and traded for A.J. Brown.

He'll have to try and force the Patriots to keep him around, despite being a similar player to Brown. However, it's not like Boutte has not already proven himself. In the playoffs, the wide receiver logged nine catches for 168 yards and one touchdown in four postseason games, including their appearance in Super Bowl LX. Showing that he hasn't taken a step back from 2025 could go a long way.

The wideout will also face more personal pressure in that he is entering the final year of his rookie deal. For him, these three days in particular will really be make or break if he wants to remain in New England long-term -- like he said this past weekend.

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