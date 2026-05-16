Plenty of Storylines Surround Patriots Preseason Schedule

A lot has been made about the New England Patriots' regular season schedule that's gotten released. What has gone relatively under the radar, per usual, is the trio of preseason games that will preface the meaningful games.

By Patriots standards, it's a less-than-typical preseason slate for the team. Two of the games on the docket are matchups that haven't typically occurred in the summer, and could provide some exciting storylines.

We're still ways away from the Patriots stepping on the field for training camp this summer, but with these three preseason games set in stone, let's take a look at what to expect and some players to keep an eye on.

Thursday, Aug. 13 vs Indianapolis Colts

Nov 12, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) is hit by New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48) in the third quarter during an International Series game at Deutsche Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Despite having a lengthy history with each other in the regular season and postseason, the Patriots and Colts haven't been frequent visitors during the preseason. They'll open up the summer slate at home for the sixth-staight year with Indianapolis, and it's unknown right now if they'll have joint practices leading into the game,

This will be the third time ever that these teams play in the preseason, and the first time since 1992. That was the final year of Dick MacPherson as the head coach, and New England ended the season 2-14.

Player To Watch: DE Laiatu Latu

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) celebrates a win following a game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 33-8. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the best young stars on the Colts defense is Latu, who was taken with the 15th overall pick back in 2024. While he may not get a ton of reps in the preseason game, it will be interesting to see how Indianapolis plans to get his feet wet with game action.

It will also be a big test for the Patriots offensive tackles, including rookies Caleb Lomu and Dametrious Crownover, as well as second-year player Marcus Bryant.

Saturday, Aug. 22 vs Philadelphia Eagles

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (6) lines up on Philadelphia Eagles safety Sydney Brown (21) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

We know that these teams will be participating in joint practices, something they've cotinually done in recent years. Back in 2024, the Patriots played Philadelphia in Week 2 of the preseason after some well-spirited practices together. What will make this matchup so interesting is the pending AJ Brown trade -- should it actually happen post-June 1.

This year will be the 26th time that the Patriots and Eagles do battle in the preseason, the second most in franchise history. The one team that New England has played more? The New York Giants (32).

Player To Watch: WR AJ Brown (regardless of team)

Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs with the ball against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

We've come to expect that Brown will get moved at some point next month, and barring anything insane, that move will end up with him in a Patriots uniform. Whether he suits up in joint practices or the preseason game is yet to be seen, but he'll be the center of attention all week.

But again, if a trade doesn't end up happening, that could make it an even more interesting story. The wide receiver, who grew up loving New England and was connected to the team for months, gong up against them after a failed trade attempt? It's a great headline either w

Thursday, Aug. 27 at Cleveland Browns

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Terrell Jennings (26) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Dom Jones (37) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Just like Indianapolis, the Browns have not been a common team to spot on New England's preseason schedules. This will be just the third time that Cleveland will face off against the Patriots in a preseason game, and first in the United States since 1978. In 1993, the teams played in Toronto.

Cleveland came to Gillette Stadium last year, which ended up being a 32-13 win for New England. With new head coach Todd Monken leading the helm, the Patriots backups could test their might against what's expected to be a weak team in the AFC this season.

Player To Watch: QB Shedeur Sanders

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Seemingly one of the biggest names in the sport since coming out of college last year, Sanders will certainly get reps in the exhibition came. He started several games last year for the Browns, but with Deshaun Watson back in the fold, the former Colorado star will be a fun watch against New England.

By the time the third preseason game rolls around, a lot of roster bubble players are fighting for their spots on the team. While it may not be the best football game to watch, it can certainly lead to some great moments for unsung players.

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