Predicting How Patriots Fare Against Seahawks in Week 1: Will Drake Maye Shine?

SEATTLE — The NFL is back on, and the New England Patriots will be taking center stage. In a Super Bowl LX rematch, the Patriots head to the Pacific Northwest to face off against the Seattle Seahawks.

These two teams rely on physical defenses, offenses that have high-flying players and really sound specla teams units. It's no surprise that they matched up in the title game last year, and they're back to do battle once again.

"We have to continue to build in preparation and make sure that there's a lot left in the tank, that the tank's full when we get out there, and Wednesday night's when everything has to be ready to go," head coach Mike Vrabel said on Sept. 1. "We'll keep working towards that."

Ahead of Week 1, Patriots On SI beat reporters Ethan Hurwitz and Zac Ventola break down how the game will unfold, which players will be x-factors and predict a final score. Who do you think is right?

Hurwitz: Like Most Battles, Evenly Matched

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury (65) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots haven't beaten the Seahawks since Super Bowl XLIX, as crazy as that sounds. And yet, despite a losing streak, all the games seem to be pretty close. In 2016, 2020 and 2024, those losses came down to the final play. The Super Bowl last year was really the only true loss of the bunch.

This year's group is confident that they can snap that skid. They added A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and Kevin Byard, experienced veterans on both sides of the ball, to help replace offseason losses. Drake Maye is fully healthy and has all the talent to make another leap. The taste of last year's defeat might not sting as bad, but it's still clearly lingering.

X-Factor: QB Drake Maye

Maye was banged up in the last matchup, and it was evident in the final score. He took six sacks and wasn't able to get anything going under center. For the Patriots to pull out a win (or at least keep it competitive), they'll need Maye to remain upright, connect with both Brown and Doubs and use his legs to extend plays. Like most of this year, the Patriots will live and die by their quarterback play.

Final Score Prediction: Seahawks 31, Patriots 28

I can't imagine the Patriots bowing out like they did in February. They'll look good, as any Super Bowl contender should to open the year. But Seattle — mainly the defense — is a different animal, especially with a louder-than-life crowd backing them. It feels like we're due for another back-and-forth game with the hosts pulling it out in the end.

Ventola: Sweet, Sweet Revenge

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Patriots and Seahawks played each other in February, a few key issues became evident with New England’s offense. In the trenches, the team stood no chance against Seattle’s defensive line. In the passing game, the Patriots lacked explosive, big-play receivers. And, potentially the biggest factor, Maye was playing injured.

Those holes have since been patched. At left tackle, Will Campbell is back healthy after playing through a torn MCL. The team added Alijah Vera-Tucker as its starting left guard, and moved Jared Wilson to his natural position at center. In the receiver room, the Patriots added Brown and Doubs to cover for last season’s woes. And under center, Maye is seven months removed from the shoulder injury he had to receive an injection for prior to the matchup.

X-Factor: CB Christian Gonzalez

Any concerns on whether or not Gonzalez would play in the season opener were quickly wiped away early Tuesday morning, when the 24-year-old signed a historic contract extension with the Patriots. He held reigning Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba to just four receptions for 27 yards on 10 targets in the Super Bowl. Another lockdown performance against Seattle’s superstar pass catcher could turn the tides in favor of New England.

Final Score Prediction: Patriots 27, Seahawks 24

Seattle safety Nick Emmanwori, who quickly proved himself as one of the best players at his position as a rookie last season, is yet to practice in full after beginning training camp on the physically unable to perform list. If the 22-year-old can’t play Wednesday, that would be a massive blow to the Seahawks’ top-tier defense. With that, the Patriots will take advantage and edge out a close one to start the season on a high note.

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