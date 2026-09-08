3 Matchups That Will Decide Patriots' Week 1 Game Against Seahawks

We're a little more than two days away from the New England Patriots officially kicking off the 2026 NFL season from Seattle. The defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks will be dropping their banner in front of the team they beat for it, and we'll be off in the regular season.

But the Patriots are entering this game as underdogs, even after an offseason that saw them plug in some holes that might not have been filled the last time these two teams played.

"We still have time to prepare and things to do and focus on, what our jobs are and what our responsibilities need to be," Mike Vrabel said Monday.

This game could go either way, and will help define the first month of New England's season. Here are three critical matchups that could come up big when both sides take the field Wednesday night.

1. Christian Gonzalez vs. Seattle WRs

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a c atch against New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest storyline heading into the game was Christian Gonzalez and his contract negotiations. That contract got settled early in the morning, as Gonzalez agreed to a four-year, $135 million extension — making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

He's likely lining up against Jaxon Smith-Njigba and maybe a few snaps against Rashid Shaheed. He played well in the last matchup in the Super Bowl, but it's been a few months since that happened.

Smith-Njigba, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, has a case to be the league's top wideout. Gonzalez can be in the conversation for the NFL's top cornerback. It's a matchup made in heaven outside the numbers.

"Just the suddenness, route craft. He is smooth, he can play at different speeds, he plays inside, he runs a full route tree, he is strong at the catch point," Vrabel said about Smith-Njigba. "But I just think that the savviness and the ability to get in and out of breaks is really impressive."

2. Will Campbell vs. Seahawks DL

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) rushes against New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't a strong showing for Campbell and the Patriots offensive line during the postseason. Drake Maye was sacked an NFL-record 21 times in the four playoff games, and six of them came against Seattle.

Campbell was part of that, and now he has a chance to go up against that vaunted Seattle defense. Byron Murphy II, Leonard Williams and DeMarcus Lawrence can all cause havoc in the backfield, and limit the Patriots' offense before it even begins.

"Every week is a big challenge, certainly a huge challenge this week," Vrabel said. "I think that they're very, very talented, sound, play with great fundamentals. They're good with their games. They have a very good mix of youth and veteran players. Murphy, Leonard Williams, DeMarcus Lawrence, they've all done it at a high level.

"Whether they pressure or whether they game or they straight rush, they do a fantastic job of applying pressure. They're excellent in the run game, they play with their hands, they play square. This will be a great challenge."

If the Patriots want to win this game, they'll need Campbell — and all the offensive linemen — to stand their ground and clear the way for the offense to operate with efficiency.

3. Mike Vrabel vs. Mike Macdonald

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald shake hands after Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nothing went well for the Patriots in the Super Bowl. The play calling and the execution all struggled, and it was obvious all night.

Did Vrabel get outcoached by Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald? You can certainly make that argument, and you'd likely be right. You'd be hard pressed to find a head coach win a Super Bowl, and not be the better one of the two from that game. That just doesn't happen.

Vrabel was a great coach all year, and it's why he was named the league's Coach of the Year. If the Patriots want to start the year 1-0, they'll need Vrabel to get the better of the younger Macdonald.

"I am not going to reflect back on it. We say the same thing every time we lose. We got outcoached; we got outplayed," Vrabel said Thursday on if he was outcoached. "When we win, it is on our players, but that is a long time ago and we will need to play better. We will need to coach better to give ourselves a chance in that environment."

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