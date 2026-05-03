Predicting Which 2026 Patriots Games Are In Primetime

With the calendar flipping to May, that means the 2026 NFL schedule is rapidly approaching. For the New England Patriots, the release of their schedule will be a nice look at how their season could possibly unfold.

While their opponents aren't a surprise -- those have been official since January -- when they face off against each team isn't known yet. That can lead to plenty of conversations about when the Patriots will suit up on national television under the primetime lights.

Excluding the postseason, the Patriots had four national standalone games last season. After their successful season and excitement surrounding young quarterback Drake Maye, it's expected the Patriots will be playing at night a lot more in 2026.

But against who? And when?

That's what this is for. While the schedule remains a mystery, this can help provide a little preview into some potential primetime matchups for the defending AFC champion New England Patriots this fall.

Thursday Night Football at Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) reacts in the first half during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Two of the AFC's most surprising teams from a year ago, it will be the second-ever matchup between Maye and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. While this game might not have the true national draw that some other matchups could provide, the Patriots trip down to Duval County could be a critical game in the AFC postseason structure, especially for the Wild Card race.

Sunday Night Football at Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is forced out of bounds by Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa during second half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a Sunday Night Matchup in Week 5 last season, and it shouldn't shock anyone to see the same this year. An ideal date? Week 1, where the Bills will be unveiled their new state-of-the-art stadium for the first time. The division rivals played two fantastic games last year, and it's likely at least one of those games this year will be under the national

Sunday Night Football vs Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) tries to score a touchdown against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, October 2, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The pass was incomplete because Doubs could not maintain control of the ball.Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvspatriots 1002222859djpa | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The first game for new Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs against his old team. Two first round quarterbacks facing off for the first time in their careers. Established head coaches on both sidelines. This inter-conference game could be a fun one during the middle of the season. The last time the Packers came to Gillette Stadium, it was a Sunday Night Football game back in 2018. Does 2026 follow suit?

Monday Night Football vs Denver Broncos

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) intercepts a pass against the Denver Broncos in the second half during the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

An AFC championship rematch, this time in Foxboro. While the NFL world was treated to a fun, low-scoring title game between Maye and Jarrett Stidham, you can imagine the powers that be want all the eyes on Bo Nix and his return from an ankle injury. This could have major implications for the AFC playoff picture, and could be a fun game to throw in at the start of December.

Monday Night Football at Seattle Seahawks

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) returns an interception against New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (left) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It's happened before, where the two teams who faced off in the Super Bowl open up the next season playing against each other. While I don't like the idea, you can't totally rule it out. The Seahawks dominated the Patriots in the Super Bowl last February, and you can best believe New England wants to get that taste of its mouth as soon as possible. There's no way this rematch doesn't end up in a primetime slot.

Late-Season TBD Game at Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (3) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

This is the big question mark at this point in time: How will Patrick Mahomes' recovery from a torn ACL impact how the league schedules Kansas City's games? In a perfect world, the future Hall of Famer would be on the field for his first-ever matchup with the MVP candidate in Maye. This feels like a perfect late-season game with the possibility for a Saturday flex spot to guarantee Mahomes' availability in the game.

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