Patriots Key Offseason Dates to Remember: Rookie Minicamp, OTAs, Training Camp

If you've got your summer calendar nearby, you might want to grab it and circle some dates. After last weekend's NFL Draft, the New England Patriots are now full speed ahead for the 2026 season. Currently, the large majority of the roster is present at the facility for the first few weeks of voluntary offseason workouts.

These workouts, which are closed to the media and public, allow players and coaches to get to know each other, workout in the team's brand-new New Balance Athletics Center and get some physical activity out on the lower practice fields. While no padded practices are allowed just yet, per the CBA, the Patriots are continuing to ramp up to that point.

So when can the team strap on the helmets and shoulder pads? When are players required to show up? Are fans allowed at any of these practices? The following dates should help you clear up your summer plans and let you know when each practice session is taking place in Foxboro in 2026.

Rookie Minicamp: May 8-10

May 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots guard Jack Conley works with center tryout Tuli Teuhema (59) during rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

This will be the first time the Patriots will be able to get a look at their new crop of rookies. The entire group of draft picks and undrafted signings are all expected to arrive by May 7th, with the team's first round pick (Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu) expected to take photos with team owner Robert Kraft and team president Jonthan Kraft.

The next three days will be the first practices with helmet this summer, as the new players will be giving their first impressions to the coaching staff. For Lomu and the other high draft picks (Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas, Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon), they don't have a roster spot to worry about.

Other players, like the team's 12 reported undrafted free agent signings and at least 10 rookie minicamp tryout players, they'll be under a larger microscope to try and make the team. Just because a player isn't a signed player doesn't mean that they can't earn a contract after this weekend. Last season, Arkansas State offensive guard Mehki Butler and Virginia Tech defensive tackle Wilfried Pene both earned active roster contracts after the three-day minicamp.

Organized Team Activities: May 27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4, June 8-9, June 11

Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) works with a coaching assistant during minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

OTAs are the next step on the calendar, and this is where the veterans and non-rookies can participate for the first time. It's also a chance to see some new relationships try and develop on the field.

How will Drake Maye look throwing the ball to new pass catchers Romeo Doubs and maybe AJ Brown? How does the offensive line look with a new face (Alijah Vera-Tucker) at left guard? Do any of the rookies continue to stack days and push for a roster spot?

These workouts are competitive, but are also just a sign indictator on who could be trending up heading into the brunt of the summer months. It's also a good litmus test for some players returning from injury and see how they fare in a faster-paced environment. Those names would include running back Lan Larison and cornerback Marcellas Dial.

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (center blue vest) huddles the team during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The OTAs are the Patriots' first opportunities to run 11-on-11 drills, and the minicamp periods can be an extension of that. There still isn't contact, but the mandatory aspect of these practices give us key information about things that could be transpiring off the field. Up until this point, practices are voluntary and players are free to opt out or not show.

If there's an absence in this portion of the offseason, that's cause for concern -- for one reason or another. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and offensive guard MIke Onwenu -- two key players entering contract seasons -- both have missed out on some of the voluntary offseason days in April. If those two end up missing days during the mandatory minicamp portion of June, it would lead people to believe contract issues are in play.

While these practices remain closed to the general public, the media can get key insights on how the Patriots have progressed from the last few weeks. How quickly are the practices being run? Maybe a receiver has turned heads and is banging the door for a larger role, or a young defensive back is continuing to run with the defense's top unit. Minicamp will be the final stage to monitor how the Patriots look heading into the best part of the dog days.

Training Camp: Dates TBD, Likely Late July-Late August

Wide receiver Kyle Williams runs with the ball during practice on July 23, 2025, the opening day of New England Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. | Kris Craig/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Training camp! The best part of New England summers, and the first time that fans are able to watch the new group of players. While these dates haven't been announced and won't be made public for quite some time, they typically kick off around late July and run into the final weeks of the preseason.

It's sometimes a slow ramp-up into fully-padded practices, but that's when the intensity gets turned all the way to a 10. The Philadelphia Eagles have been confirmed as a joint practice participant at some point in August, and this is where the meat of the 2026 Patriots will be seen.

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