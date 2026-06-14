Kyle Williams Values What He's Learned From Patriots Veterans

Kyle Williams came to the New England Patriots without learning from a true veteran in college. After spending three seasons with UNLV and two years with Washington State, the 5-foot-11 wide receiver went from being the focal point of a passing attack to being stashed on an NFL depth chart.

The 69th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft had a rookie season with some ups and downs. Statistically, it wasn't the greatest of seasons. He caught just 10 passes for just 209 yards. Three of those 10 receptions went for touchdowns -- all of them in incredible fashion -- but he wasn't a consistent part of the Patriots' offense.

Now entering his second year in New England, Williams is hoping to be a larger factor in the passing attack -- and lean on some of the veteran teammates he has.

Last year, it was Stefon Diggs, who the Patriots signed to a three-year deal. Williams has been extremely vocal about how the former Pro Bowler helped him during his rookie season development. The Patriots released Diggs back in March, but the lessons he taught Williams will last for much longer.

Kyle Williams Has Appreciated Veteran Leadership In New England

"Everything from when I first met him, to his last day here, I know I can take a lot from it, going on from here to the end of my career," Williams said back at the team's community day earlier in the offseason. "Just the wise words, and wise lessons that he taught me."

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) tracks the ball at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Since then, the Patriots have replaced Diggs with two new veteran faces: A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs. While it may seem like Williams is getting the short end of the stick, he's happy about how these acquisitions can be a positive for his growth as a player.

"It’s a lot of comfortability within the offense," he told Patriots On SI at DeMario Douglas' youth skills camp this weekend. "It allows you to play more freely, and you know, be able to take that next jump."

Earlier in the offseason, Williams was asked about the possibility of adding Brown to the room. At the time, he was focused on how he can improve as a player and not worry about external factors.

"I’m focused on where my feet are," Williams said at the time. "If it happens it happens. If it doesn’t, we still gotta keep going. He’s somebody that I studied a little bit. I’m not as big as him, but I try to play big if I can. He’s just a great player. Great habits, a consistent guy. He’s a player you would want to look up to and watch."

"It Just Expands My Knowledge Of The Game"

Since then, the Patriots have traded a 2027 fifth round pick and a 2028 first round pick to acquire Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles. Has Williams changed his tone?

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) makes a catch at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"That does a lot, but that’s not something I’m really looking at," Williams said about adding Brown. "I really look at more of the development piece. I had Diggs last year and then having another piece, A.J., adds onto the development of my game.

"It feels good. In college, I never really had a true vet," he continued. "So to be able to go through those stages and have those vets, I think it just expands my knowledge of the game, and then it allows me to play a lot faster and a lot smoother."

For now, Williams will just continue to work out ahead of the start of training camp at the end of July. During the Patriots' mandatory minicamp this past week, the second-year receiver popped on the practice field. The goal is for those highlight plays, coupled with the learning from his teammates, can help Williams blossom into a true breakout star for New England.

"I feel like we had our fun during the offseason," Williams said, "but this is the time where you can’t let things slip."

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