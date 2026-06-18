Patriots Moving On From Kyle Williams This Early Would Be Nonsensical

There were plenty of comments online about the New England Patriots potentially adding A.J. Brown to their roster this summer. That obviously happened. There's also been online chatter about the team potentially moving on from second-year wideout Kyle Williams this year.

That won't -- or at least shouldn't -- happen any time soon.

Williams, who's been able to add on some weight this offseason, doesn't appear to be the team's top option in the passing game. Of course, when you trade a first round pick for Brown and ink Romeo Doubs to an expensive four-year contract, you can't expect the 5-foot-11 Williams to be the focal point of the offense. That doesn't mean he'll be pushed to the side, or even traded.

The 23-year-old didn't have the greatest rookie season in terms of statistical output, grabbing just 10 passes in what amounted to nothing more than a deep ball gadget player. Because of his role last year, Williams decided to bulk up and try to get bigger.

Kyle Williams Is Getting Bigger For 2026

He told reporters that the goal was to work on his play size, and it's clear the coaching staff has noticed.

"We always try to give players the things that they've done well and the things that they can try to enhance and their areas of focus," head coach Mike Vrabel said earlier in the offseason. "Kyle's strength and his ability to manage as a speed player has improved, and he's really talking to the strength coaches. He's embraced that idea of lifting and how critical that is for all players, but especially a younger one as a receiver.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"You saw him really have some great flashes last year. The other thing that's really critical with receivers is once they can know more than one position, it really opens up their opportunities in what they can do as opposed to just being a one-position player."

But the concerns are fair to have. Drafted in the third round a year ago, the speedster racked up 209 receiving yards as a rookie. Of that total, 72 of them came on a single play (a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the first of his career).

With Brown and Doubs likely to draw most of the attention, it's a perfect opportunity for Williams to become a true man beater. His speed along the sideline can be a perfect match for Drake Maye, who was among the NFL's elite at throwing it deep. That was Kayshon Boutte's role a year ago, but with trade rumors swirling around him, Williams could potentially step up into that part of the passing attack.

Patriots Shouldn't Move On From Williams

The Patriots have clearly prioritized getting bigger at the position, both in height and in weight. Their constant work in the red zone during minicamp, an area where they struggled a year ago, would signal that Williams' skillset may be fading.

Instead, his position coach is saying the opposite.

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) tracks the ball while being covered by wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"Some of those little details, the route tops, the play strength, proper footwork, who he has in the run game, blocking for us: All those things I think are a little bit cleaner to him," wide receivers coach Todd Downing said. "The picture is a little bit slower to him than it was last year. Really pleased with where he’s at. He’s been working his tail off. He’s moving all over the place, handling a big role. So very pleased."

Williams' tough rookie year can't be grouped together with the likes of Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, who the Patriots moved on from after one season. Those two players truly struggled to get on the field and there was a clear lack of talent. For Williams, he has the capabilities to succeed at this level.

It's just up to the Patriots, and Williams, to unlock him. If they were to move on from him this year, it could be a major mistake. The upside is just right there for the taking.

"I can see him playing sturdier," Downing said. "I can see him doing a better job through contact. Certainly not avoiding reroutes and zones and things of that nature. Working through shoulders and he’s doing a great job."

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