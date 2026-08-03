Patriots Camp Overreactions: Is A.J. Brown Working Out Right Now?

We've seen seven New England Patriots training camp practices come and go. We've seen Drake Maye sling it all over the field, while also seeing some of the best defensive players in the league strap on the pads for the first time in 2026.

These practices, warranted or not, have also led to plenty of online discourse about the state of the Patriots weeks ahead of their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. So which arguments being made after the first week+ of training camp have merit, and which ones miss the mark?

Here's my take on some of the burning questions in New England, including the statuses of two wide receivers expected to contribute this season.

A.J. Brown's Slow Start Is Worrysome

Overreaction or Reality: Overreaction

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) makes a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To kick off training camp, Maye really tried to push the ball to his new wideout. Often times, those passes fell incomplete.

People began to worry about how Brown would fit in New England's offense as the top pass catcher. Could he connect with the young quarterback? Was the trade with the Eagles already a mess?

That immediately changed once pads came on. Brown imposed his will at the line of scrimmage and the Patriots' quarterback-wide receiver duo began to form. Brown caught a few touchdowns during team drills and beat Christian Gonzalez on a nice 1-on-1 rep in the end zone. It took a bit of time, but Brown's looking the part so far.

Harold Landry's Injury Will Bleed Into Regular Season

Overreaction or Reality: Reality

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) walks to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player we haven't been able to get our eyes on this summer yet is Landry. The edge rusher, still nursing a knee injury suffered early last season, remains on the physically unable to perform list as he works his way back.

Because of that, the Patriots have gotten major snaps out of second-year players in Bradyn Swinson and Elijah Ponder. They've both played well enough to warrant roster spot conversations, plus when you add in rookie Gabe Jacas and veteran Dre'Mont Jones, the top four spots off the edge look locked up.

Landry, if healthy, could end up being a starter. But he really wasn't himself after getting hurt against the Saints last year, and head coach Mike Vrabel said last week that he's still behind Jacas -- who underwent a knee procedure -- in the "return-to-play" department. This recovery could end up taking a bit of time.

Kyle Williams' Patriots Tenure Is Nearing An End

Overreaction or Reality: Overreaction

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) stretches at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Patriots had a walkthrough last Monday, people noticed that the first team offense had six receivers. The one player expected to stick around on the roster wasn't part of that group.

That player was Williams, who was behind Brown, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III on the depth chart. He was stashed at WR7 after a slow start to his camp.

But his talent, the one that got him drafted in the third round a year ago, eventually turned up. He made some impressive plays in pads, including a wonderful one-handed snag during 1-on-1 reps. When you add in the fact that Boutte might end up getting traded at some point, it doesn't feel like Williams will be getting cut heading into his second season.

Christian Gonzalez's Contract Might Take Some Time

Overreaction or Reality: Reality

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) speaks to the media after practice at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reports about Gonzalez's contract flared up again after Robert Kraft shared the team's plans to make him the highest-paid Patriot of all time. Since then, the Cleveland Browns extended Denzel Ward and the Seahawks remain in talks with Devon Witherspoon.

It doesn't seem like Gonzalez is getting an NFL-record conclusion any time soon.

It would make sense for the Patriots to reward Gonzalez before Week 1, especially when he's been in full pads practicing all summer. You don't want your best defensive player on the sideline during what should be another Pro Bowl season. A deal might not be happening in the near future, but it should (ideally) get done before September. I see this stretching out a bit.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!