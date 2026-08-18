What Signing OG Greg Van Roten, Releasing TE Mitch Van Vooren Means for Patriots

The New England Patriots are shoring up part of their offensive line after a pair of preseason injuries took down two of their top backups.

After it was reported Monday that the team had signed free agent offensive guard Greg Van Roten, the Patriots officially announced the transaction Tuesday afternoon. In a corresponding move, the Patriots released tight end Mitch Van Vooren to get the roster back down to 91 players.

Van Roten, 36, has been in the NFL since 2012, and has had stints with the Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants. Last year, he started all 17 games for the Giants and has played in 146 total games in his career.

The Patriots had worked him out earlier in the summer, potentially as a safeguard in case anything went down. Well, after both Ben Brown and Andrew Rupcich suffered lower-body injuries against the Colts, and Rupcich's placement on season-ending IR over the weekend, the team decided to bring Van Roten back on a one-year deal.

Here's what these roster moves mean for the Patriots heading into the second week of the preseason:

Adding Van Roten Shores Up Interior

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants guard Greg Van Roten (74) pass protects against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots signed Van Roten to a $3 million contract that can increase up to $4.5 million with "play-time incentives." This deal gives the Patriots the comfort that a longtime NFL vet can provide up front, while also not breaking the bank.

On paper, it feels like Van Roten can slide into the second-string offensive line with ease. Right now, the interior of the second unit is Mehki Butler, Jacob Rizy and James Hudson. Rizy has impressed since entering the lineup as center, but Van Roten offers a much higher ceiling than the second-year Butler at guard.

The Patriots are getting a versatile player as well. Van Roten has played 1,763 career snaps at left guard and 4.795 career snaps at right guard. With Rupcich down for the count and Brown potentially missing the rest of the summer, Van Roten can instantly become the Patriots' top backup.

"Smart player, for sure,” starting left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker said after Tuesday's walkthrough. "A very smart player. I mean, obviously, since he’s been in the league for this long, he’s just one of those savvy vets."

There was also conversation that the Patriots kick first round rookie Caleb Lomu inside from right tackle to guard, but this addition feels like the team can table that discussion for another time.

Van Vooren Had Tough Hill To Climb

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Mitch Van Vooren (46) does a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Van Vooren -- who arrived in New England this past offseason ahead of training camp -- was repping as one of the backup tight ends on the third-string offense. The former Seattle Seahawks UDFA played five snaps in the preseason opener (three offense, two special teams), grabbing one catch for four yards in the 13-13 tie with Indianapolis.

Van Vooren's athletic skillset led to him earning the contract in New England, but strong performances from rookies Eli Raridon and Tanner Arkin pushed him further down the depth chart. The former Marquette track star spoke to Patriots On SI earlier this summer about what his mindset was heading into camp.

"You never know when's the last snap," Van Vooren said. "When I get in there, just showcase my ability and I know what I can do. So hopefully I can show the team and the general public what I believe myself."

After the release of Van Vooren, the Patriots have Hunter Henry, Raridon, Arkin, C.J. Dippre and Jack Westover as the remaining tight ends on the roster.

The first chance for Van Roten to join his new team will be in Wednesday's joint practice against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!