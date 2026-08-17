Rob Gronkowski's Patriots HOF Induction Date Officially Announced

FOXBORO --- The New England Patriots have announced former tight end Rob Gronkowski will be officially inducted into the team's Hall of Fame on Saturday, November 7.

The ceremony will occur the day before New England's bout with the Green Bay Packers in the Patriot Place plaza.

In his time with the Patriots, Gronkowski became the team's all time leader in touchdowns (80), while also earning four First-team All-Pro nods, tallying three Super Bowl rings (before winning a fourth with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and being named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Now, on November 7, he will officially add a red jacket to his trophy room and become the 38th inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

What Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Means to Gronkowski

No. 20-Kevin Byard: Tennessee Titans safety Byard (31) stops New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. Nas Titans Vs Patriots 0113 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gronkowski was told he had been selected to the Patriots Hall of Fame through a voicemail from team owner Robert Kraft the night before the news was announced to the public.

"I'm going to keep the voicemail forever," Gronkowski said on April 29. "It's one of the only few voicemails I'll keep for the rest of my life."

Gronkowski also mentioned how the contents of the voicemail had him "tearing up a little bit."

"First, (Kraft) was congratulating me on making and being inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame as a first ballot," he described. "And then on top of it, he kind of described my game a little bit and how he said it was just so great the time when I was there and how I played the game of football and everything that I have done for the Patriots organization.

"So it was just a very meaningful voicemail from RKK."

Dec 12, 2010; Chicago, IL, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with teammates Wes Welker (83) and Brandon Tate (19) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the team's Hall of Fame including a mix of former players, coaches and contributors, Gronkowski will become the 32nd inductee in recognition of their days on the field. He joins other Patriots modern-day dynasty-era players such as Tom Brady and Julian Edelman.

"It's just such a prestigious honor to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, especially as a first ballot," Gronkowski said. "And to do it after so many others have led the way. Tom two years ago, Julian last year. You got the Tedy Bruschis, the Willie McGinests, just so many guys that are just so great and to be in the same category as them is just an absolute honor."

Rising up the ranks from a second-round pick to one of the most dominant players in NFL history, Gronkowski expressed his gratitude toward everybody who made his journey possible.

"I appreciate all the fans out there as well," Gronkowski said. "And it wouldn't have ever been possible without my teammates and my coaches. And also, it's all about the fans as well. They're the ones who voted me in. So I thank you guys very, very much."

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