25 Best Patriots Draft Steals of the Last 25 Years: Consistent Hall of Fame Talent

There has been plenty of conversations about how the New England Patriots struggled to hit on draft picks in the later years of the Bill Belichick era. While some of that may be true (here's to you, Cyrus Jones and N'Keal Harry), the franchise has also had a really strong decade in finding talent in the later rounds.

Since 2000, the Patriots won an NFL-best six Super Bowl titles. None of those could have been won without the contributions of plenty of draft picks that fell through the cracks and slipped right into New England's hands.

So which draft steals have been the best this century?

Remember, not all draft steals are created the same. There are the Tom Brady's of the world, the ultra-talented stars who fall late in the draft. But there's also the Drake Maye's who fell into the Patriots' lap early in the first round.

Factoring in when/where each player was drafted, as well as the team success that followed them, here are the best Patriots draft steals from each year since 2000.

2000: QB Tom Brady (6th Round, 199th Overall)

Dec 27, 2009; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Jaguars 35-7. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not much needs to be said here. The greatest player of all time was the sixth quarterback taken and began his Patriots career as the fourth quarterback on the roster. He went on to change the trajectory of the New England franchise, and nearly every player who came after him. The GOAT for a reason.

2001: OT Matt Light (2nd Round, 48th Overall)

The Patriots' 2001 class wasn't that star studded. But they did hit on their first two picks, selecting Richard Seymour sixth overall and Light one round later. While both players are earned induction to the Patriots Hall of Fame, the nod goes to Light -- who quickly became the protector of Brady's blindside for more than a decade.

2002: WR David Givens (7th Round, 253rd Overall)

New England's receiving corps during the early dynastic years wasn't the greatest, yet it was made up of players who fit their role perfectly. Givens was one of those players. He played a key role in two Super Bowl-winning teams in 2003 and 2004, catching a touchdown in both games.

2003: C Dan Koppen (5th Round, 164th Overall)

Another pick that helped solidify the offensive years for years, the Patriots went local with the selection of Koppen. After a five-year career at Boston College, the Patriots drafted Koppen, who would eventually be named to the franchise's All-2000s and All-Dynasty Teams. He remains one of the best centers in New England football history.

2004: TE Ben Watson (1st Round, 32nd Overall)

The Patriots had two picks in the first round this year, and the second one was used on Watson out of Georgia. While the final pick in the first round doesn't feel like much of a steal, the Patriots didn't get production from the rest of the draft. Watson, on the other hand, spent seven seasons with the team and made one of the most memorable postseason plays in franchise history (his chase down tackle of Champ Bailey in the 2006 AFC Divisional Game).

2005: QB Matt Cassel (7th Round, 230th Overall)

Oct 12, 2008; San Diego, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel (16) prepares to take a snap during the first half against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cassel was a pick that didn't pay off until four years later. Drafted as a backup to Brady, the former baseball star rode the bench until the starter tore his ACL in the first game of 2008. When it was Cassel's time to shine as the starter, he led the Patriots to 11 wins (although they did miss the playoffs for the first time since 2002).

2006: K Stephen Gostkowski (4th Round, 118th Overall)

The Patriots moved on from eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri, and replaced him with someone who also could be inducted at some point. Gostkowski was drafted out of Memphis and instantly became the starting kicker for more than a decade. He was a part of three Super Bowl teams and is the franchise's all-time leader in points scored (1,775).

2007: S Brandon Meriweather (1st Round, 24th Overall)

Despite going 16-0 in the regular season, the Patriots didn't have the strongest draft in 2007. Only Meriweather and offensive tackle Corey Hilliard played more than three seasons, and Hilliard never played for the Patriots. Meriweather became a hard-hitter in the secondary for four seasons and was named to two Pro Bowls (2009, 2010).

2008: WR/ST Matthew Slater (5th Round, 153rd Overall)

You can make the argument that Slater is the greatest special teams player in NFL history, and you'd be agreeing with Belichick. After playing more as a receiver and returner in college, Slater arrived in New England and became a core member of the team's third unit on the field. When he becomes eligible, the fan favorite captain will earn his red jacket.

2009: WR Julian Edelman (7th Round, 232nd Overall)

Speaking of receivers who just recently earned their red jacket, Edelman was the Patriots Hall of Fame inductee this past season. The Kent State quarterback-turned-wide receiver started his career off slow in New England, but a larger role in the passing game in 2013 put him on the map. He played major roles in three Super Bowl wins, including being named the Super Bowl LIII MVP back in 2018.

2010: TE Rob Gronkowski (2nd Round, 42nd Overall)

Nov 12, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) following the win over the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2010 draft class might just be the best in franchise history. In the first round, the Patriots drafted Rutgers defensive back Devin McCourty. As if that couldn't get any better, they drafted one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history in the second round. Gronk will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame later this year as the 2026 nominee, and remains the best skill player that New England has ever seen.

2011: OT Marcus Cannon (5th Round, 138th Overall)

New England bolstered their offensive line in 2011, drafting both Nate Solder and Cannon ahead of their eventual AFC championship win. Cannon became a mainstay on the right side of the offensive line before leaving to join the Houston Texans. At the back of his career, he returned for a final stint in 2022. Cannon was named a Second Team All-Pro in 2016.

2012: S Nate Ebner (6th Round, 197th Overall)

For a long time, Ebner was the last Ohio State draft pick the Patriots made (until they drafted TreVeyon Henderson in 2025). The rugby star -- who competed in the Summer Olympics during the offseason -- became a core part of the Patriots' special teams until his departure in free agency in 2020.

2013: S Duron Harmon (3rd Round, 91st Overall)

The third round might not where the biggest steals are found, but Harmon wasn't projected to be drafted that high. Coming out of Rutgers, the Patriots reached on the safety, at least to many of the pre-draft boards. What came out of Harmon's New England career was a knack for making big plays in the biggest moments. 13 of his 21 interceptions with the Patriots happened in the fourth quarter or later.

2014: RB James White (4th Round, 130th Overall)

Speaking of clutch heroes for the Patriots, White will live in franchise history forever. After a redshirt-type season as a rookie, White broke onto the scene as the team's top receiving back. His magnum opus was scoring 20 points in in Super Bowl LI, still a record to this day. He'll hear his name inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame at some point.

2015: LS Joe Cardona (5th Round, 166th Overall)

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona (49) during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

A long snapper! It's always eye-opening to see the position get drafted each year, but it was classic Belichick to draft one in the fifth round. From Navy! Cardona became entrenched into that role since his rookie season and was the longest tenured Patriot for quite some time before he was released ahead of the 2025 season.

2016: OG Ted Karras (6th Round, 221st Overall)

Based on talent, the Patriots' selection of Joe Thuney in the third round was far better. But grabbing Thuney, who played a key role for years on the offensive line and is still playing for the Cincinnati Bengals, in the sixth round is fantastic value. Whether he was at guard or center, Karras' level of play was always sound.

2017: DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (4th Round, 131st Overall)

In a draft that only saw the Patriots make four selections, the team's third pick ended up being their best. Wise spent eight seasons along New England's defensive line, bringing high energy to every snap. He was part of the 2018 Super Bowl team and had a career-high 7.5 sacks in 2022.

2018: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (5th Round, 143rd Overall)

Looking back, the 2018 class wasn't great, but Bentley became a real leader out of that bunch. The Purdue linebacker stuck around until the 2024 season, where he got hurt early in the year. Before that, the captain was the leader of New England's defense in the middle and racked up more than 500 tackles in his career.

2019: P Jake Bailey (5th Round, 163rd Overall)

The Patriots got an impressive showing out of Ryan Allen in Super Bowl LIII. Less than a year later, they traded up to take Jake Bailey out of Stanford. The punter became a really good weapon on some pretty lousy Patriots teams, and earned himself a $13.5 million extension after being named a First Team All-Pro in 2021.

2020: OG Mike Onwenu (6th Round, 182nd Overall)

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Mike Onwenu (71) blocks Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

We started this list with a sixth rounder from Michigan. Our next name is also a sixth rounder from Michigan. Still in the starting lineup today, Onwenu has became the face of the Patriots offensive line since hearing his name called. It doesn't matter if it's at right guard or right tackle, he's been playing at a high level -- all under three different head coaches during his career.

2021: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (4th Round, 120th Overall)

The Patriots got immediate production from first rounder Mac Jones and second rounder Christian Barmore. But the value they got out of Stevenson in the fourth round still rings true today. The running back remains the starter and is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro. If he keeps his numbers up at this pace, he'll start to shatter some of the franchise's rushing records.

2022: CB Marcus Jones (3rd Round, 85th Overall)

In a lousy 2022 class, the selection of Jones in the third round was a pretty good steal considering how electric he's been. It doesn't matter if he's playing in the slot or back returning punts. Jones has become a really good player in a Patriots jersey and can easily be named one of the most athletic in franchise history.

2023: WR Kayshon Boutte (6th Round, 187th Overall)

Entering a contract year, Boutte's name has been part of trade rumors for months. For good reason, because the former sixth rounder has become a legit deep threat in the Patriots' passing offense. It took a bit of time for him to truly develop his skills, but he connected plenty of times with quarterback Drake Maye over the past two seasons. He earns the nod over DeMario Douglas, who was also drafted in the sixth round.

2024: QB Drake Maye (1st Round, 3rd Overall)

Maye was the third player taken in the 2024 draft, so how in the world could he be classified as a steal? Well, considering out of the three quarterbacks that were taken (Caleb Williams went first overall, right ahead of Jayden Daniels), he's the only one to be named to an All-Pro team and take his squad to a Super Bowl. The Patriots were able to stand pat and take the face of their franchise without having to move up. That's a steal.

2025: S Craig Woodson (4th Round, 106th Overall)

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) celebrates a Patriots recovering a fumble by Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (not pictured) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what was a really productive rookie class, Woodson stands out from the rest. The talented safety beat out Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers to earn a starting spot and shined in run coverage. He wasn't the biggest name that the Patriots drafted that year, but now going into his second season, he'll be the biggest name to watch for sure.

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