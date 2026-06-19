Three Patriots Positional Battles to Watch this Summer

With the start of training camp drawing near, the New England Patriots have a number of positional battles beginning to brew in Foxborough.

The Pats are hoping to parlay last season’s unexpected, yet welcomed success into another deep playoff run in 2026. Under the direction of head coach Mike Vrabel — as well as the on-field leadership of quarterback Drake Maye — New England appears ready to defend both their Conference and Divisional championships.

Still, the Patriots cannot afford to rest on their laurels. Despite possessing a great deal of talent at a number of positions, New England must ensure that their 53-man roster is composed of the right players for their style, substance and Super-Bowl aspirations.

In that regard, here is a look at three of their most compelling position battles heading into training camp.

Slot Receiver

While the roster status of third-year receiver Kayshon Boutte will continue to be debated in the coming weeks, the most intriguing position battle on New England’s depth chart may be brewing in the slot. Incumbent DeMario ‘Pop’ Douglas was the team’s primary option last season, having been utilized in the role on roughly 71.1 percent of his snaps. Despite logging a career-low in receptions (31) Douglas’ per-route and per-target numbers were quite the opposite.

In fact, the Liberty product averaged career highs of 14.4 yards-per-catch and 9.7 yards-per-target. His growing chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye currently makes him the front-runner heading into training camp.

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) runs with the ball at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Still, Douglas is likely to meet his match in second-year catcher Efton Chism, III. The 2025 undrafted free agent saw sparing time during his rookie campaign, catching all three of his targets for 75 yards and one touchdown. Not only does he possess the athleticism to change direction, but he has also exhibited sure hands and strength at the catch point. While Douglas will almost certainly be a formidable foe, Chism has both the skill set and the drive to win the role with a strong performance during camp.

Running Back — RB3

With incumbent backs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson all but cemented at the top of the depth chart, New England is primed for an intriguing battle for the third spot at the position. Seventh-round rookie Jam Miller is likely to enter the mid-summer competition as the top contender. However, his place among the team’s running back-hierarchy should not be considered iron clad.

Veteran Terrell Jennings contributed 73 yards on 23 attempts with one touchdown last season before being placed on injured reserve in late December. Second-year rusher Lan Larison was beginning to catch the sharp eye of Patriots Nation in 2025, before suffering a season-ending broken foot during the preseason. Judging by his performance during minicamp earlier this month, Larison appears poised to push Miller to the max heading into 2026 — with Jennings remaining very much in the mix.

Linebacker

Though team captain Robert Spillane remains the undisputed alpha at the position, the depth behind him at linebacker for the Patriots continues to be in question. As a result, the stage is set for perhaps the “sleeper” competition of the season.

Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (52) looks on after their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images

New England signed veteran K.J. Britt this offseason to add some much needed experience at the position. While the 27-year-old Auburn product is neither the fastest nor the strongest among his peers, his football IQ and championship-level savvy (Britt played with the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2021-24) will provide him the opportunity to win the job.

Of course, it should be noted that Britt’s primary competition for a starting spot is incumbent Christian Elliss. Having won the favor of head coach Mike Vrabel and the defensive staff, the 6-foot-2, 231-pounder will attempt to turn his career-high 94 total tackles in 2025 into an increased role within the Pats’ defense this season.

With free-agent acquisition Dre’Mont Jones set to perform the strongside duties, both Elliss and Britt will need to hold off fellow linebackers Bradyn Swinson, Chad Muma and Jesse Luketa at the outset of camp.

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