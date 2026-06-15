Predicting Patriots 53-Man Roster After Minicamp: How Many Rookies Make It?

Spring practices have come to a close for the New England Patriots, as their long stretch of OTAs and mandatory minicamp are finally over. The team can now head in their separate directions, minus the rookie class, for a brief break before training camp begins on July 25.

The three days of mandatory minicamp won't determine who gets a starting spot in the regular season or who'll be in the starting lineup. It was all about installing the playbook and getting the players acclimated to what they should be expecting come training camp.

Without further ado, here's my latest Patriots 53-man roster projection as we head into the summer months.

QB: Drake Maye, Tommy DeVito, Behren Morton (3)

Nothing here changes much from my last projection. Maye's ability to throw the ball with touch and accuracy has been on point all week, and should give Patriots fans plenty of hope and expectations for another long season. DeVito has looked more than capable operating the second-sting offense, and Morton -- despite limited practice reps -- offers depth at the sport's most important position.

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Lan Larison (3)

The real surprise this spring has been the emergence of Larison as the Patriots' third back. Injured in last year's preseason opener, the dual-threat player has become a regular with the starters at times and has the inside edge to make the roster now that he's fully healthy.

RB: Reggie Gilliam (1)

New England Patriots fullback Reggie Gilliam speaks to reporters after the third week of voluntary offseason workouts. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

In a crowded fullback room, not much is changing for Gilliam -- one of the Patriots' top free agent signings. He's been used in plenty of ways this spring already: Lining up in the backfield and being split out wide to run routes. The Patriots will get all the snaps they're hoping for out of Gilliam.

WR: AJ Brown, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III (6)

It's beginning to look this like will be the Patriots' wide receiver room. Kayshon Boutte, who was limited during minicamp, appears destined for a trade, while none of the four undrafted receivers have truly popped enough to warrant roster considerations at this time. Not many surprises with this depth chart.

TE: Hunter Henry, Eli Raridon, Jack Westover, CJ Dippre (4)

After Julian Hill went down in OTAs with a season-ending injury, Mike Vrabel mentioned how they may look at adding to the tight end position. Instead, I have them just doubling up on backups this summer. With the veteran Henry and rookie Raridon guaranteed a spot, the Patriots could keep both Westover and Dippre around, two players with plenty of fans in the building.

OL: Will Campbell, Morgan Moses, Caleb Lomu, Demetrious Crowrnover, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Mike Onwenu, Ben Brown, Andrew Rupcich, Jared Wilson (9)

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots guard Mike Onwenu (71) warms up during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

We've gotten some good insight on how the offensive line is beginning to take shape. The same starting five that was present at OTAs (Campbell, Vera-Tucker, Wilson, Onwenu, Moses) appeared to carry over, with first round rookie Caleb Lomu stepping in at right tackle. He'll be the top backup at that spot, while also working at guard alongside backups Brown and Rupcich.

DT: Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Cory Durden, Leonard Taylor III, Joshua Farmer (5)

The biggest riser here in Taylor, who the Patriots signed last year after he didn't play much with the New York Jets. This spring, he's knocked down three passes at the line of scrimmage and has become a force to be reckoned with defensively. This group has earned plenty of praise from Vrabel and appears to be one of the deepest on the roster.

EDGE: Gabe Jacas, Harold Landry, Dre'Mont Jones, Elijah Ponder, Bradyn Swinson (5)

From one of the deepest groups to one of the most concerning, the edge rusher position has been a whirlwind for New England. Both Jacas (not reporting and not signed) and Landry (working his way back from an injury) haven't made appearances this spring. Instead, it's been Jones/Ponder/Swinson repping with the top unit. Right now, that group has the chance to either make or break this defense.

LB: Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, Namdi Obizaor, Chad Muma (4)

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Namdi Obiazor (48) takes questions from the media after rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Muma was one of the biggest risers last week, calling plays on defense with the green dot on his helmet. Originally a special teams guy that came over at the end of last season, he'll get some more run this summer to retain his position. Rookie Obiazor fits into that same category of player, and I don't think the Patriots give up on him after one preseason.

CB: Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones, Karon Prunty, Kindle Vildor (5)

Gonzalez reported to minicamp, but didn't take part in any competitive drills. It's clear that the superstar is holding in and is waiting to get a massive contract extension. Without him on the field, the team turned to Davis -- who also returned from missing OTAs -- and free agent Vildor. The latter struggled at times in camp, but has experience that a Kobee Minor or Brandon Crossley doesn't have.

S: Kevin Byard, Craig Woodson, Mike Brown, Dell Pettus, Brenden Schooler (5)

This group is deep, both defensively and on special teams. Byard and Woodson have been locked into the starting lineup ever since the veteran signed a one-year contract with the Patriots back in March. Brown and Pettus offer versatility in two phases of the game and Schooler will likely retain his captain role.

K: Andy Borregales (1)

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales (36) does a drill during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots brought in two tryout players in minicamp, one at kicker and one at punter. While the kicker's name wasn't made public and didn't sign a contract, it shows that the Patriots are intested in keeping their options open should something happen to Borregales. For now, the second-year kicker has his job.

P: Bryce Baringer (1)

Same goes for Baringer, who was practicing alongside Arkansas rookie Devin Bale. Both players had productive minicamps, but the team didn't end up signing Bale to a contract after his three-day tryout. Baringer now enters a contract season with the Patriots and is in line to remain on the roster.

LS: Julian Ashby (1)

Barring more tryout players being brought in, Ashby has won his job and is set to snap in 2026.

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