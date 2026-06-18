Young Patriots WR Has Massive Opportunity To Crack Roster On Special Teams

New England Patriots special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer mentioned last week at mandatory minicamp that every running back and wide receiver on the roster will get a shot to return kicks. For second-year wideout Efton Chism III, that's unbelievable news.

The 24-year-old Chism broke onto the scene last summer as a receiver, and was used in brief stints as a kick returner. In eight games, he had 16 returns for 383 yards as part of a ever-revolving door at the position. Now as the Patriots head into the 2026 season with a competition at wide receiver and a clear need at kick returner, Chism's path to make the team become a lot clearer.

Right now, Chism is really competing with DeMario Douglas for the slot receiver role on the roster. Now, there's always the possibility that the Patriots keep both players around, but it doesn't feel like both of them would actually factor into the offense together.

For Chism, his best shot at making an imprint on the Patriots is with the ball in his hands on special teams.

"I definitely believe that we can improve on the kickoff return game," Springer told reporters last week. "Big emphasis on kickoff return."

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Commanders safety Tyler Owens (40) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Last year, the Patriots had their kickoff return guys to open up the season. Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson broke onto the scene with a 100-yard return touchdown in the preseason opener, while Antonio Gibson took one to the house in a thrilling Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins.

But after Gibson tore his ACL a few weeks later, the Patriots struggled to nail down who would be heading back there to catch kickoffs. Chism did it. Wide receiver Kyle Williams did it. Veteran running back D'Ernest Johnson did it. None of it really turned into a successful operation.

Can Chism Impress For A Second-Straight Summer?

Chism has the athleticism to return kicks. In college, he had 31 kick returns for 651 yards with Eastern Washington. That's really how he'll get a fair crack at the roster. With a bunched-up receiver room, esepcially after the Patriots brought in A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs this past offseason, Chism might not be able to have the same impressive preseason that he did as a rookie.

"Understanding the details a little bit better," wide receivers coach Todd Downing said about Chism. "I think he had some exposure last year when Mack (Hollins) went out of moving around in different spots. That’s accelerating and improving as well this offseason. Being able to walk in and know what a concept is or what the formation is without having to think about it is going to help him play faster when the ball is snapped."

Add in the fact that the team signed four receivers in undrafted free agency, and his opportunities in the passing game are slim right now. If Chism wants to remain with New England, a lot of that will come from his abilities as a returner.

"If you're a running back or a receiver, you'll have a chance (to return kicks)," Springer said. "All those guys will have a chance. Every single one of them is gonna get the opportunity to return the ball, whether it's in joint practices, preseason."

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) runs with the ball during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"A Guy That's Gonna Make Every Catch"

At this point in time, Chism has been working with the second-string offense during the spring practices. There have been times that he's been on the top unit, but that road is a bit murkier when the regular season comes around.

It feels like a match made in Patriots heaven. A fan favorite receiver is fighting for a spot on the team, and the team has a glaring need that Chism can excel at. We still have plenty of time to go before roster cutdown day and when the Patriots take their trip to Seattle for Week 1. If Chism wants to be on that flight to the Pacific Northwest, it's clear where he'll need to impress.

"Definitely a guy that's gonna make every catch and make really good decisions back there," Springer said when asked about what he's looking for in returners. "Not a lot of cuts, not a lot of movement. Not a lot of reading. It's one read and go, and a guy who's confident doing that."

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