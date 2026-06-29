Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Can Brenden Schooler Continue Special Teams Excellence?

It was a wonky season for the New England Patriots in the special teams department last year. There were struggles in the kicking game, both on field goals and on kick return. Punts were not as crisp as the season prior, and the punt coverage unit sometimes broke down.

But there has been a constant face among all that, and he's endeared himself to New England as a fan favorite.

At No. 22, captain Brenden Schooler joins the list. The safety and special teams ace has become one of the most consistent players on the roster since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Whether it's chasing down punt returners or working into the defense as a hybrid player, Schooler is a fun player to watch in a Patriots uniform.

To check out our full rankings, and where Schooler stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

Impacting The Game In Multiple Phases

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (41) tackles New York Jets safety Malachi Moore (27) during the third quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Entering his fifth season after signing as an undrafted free agent, the special teams captain continues to be a major part of what New England does. Replacing Matthew Slater as the Patriots’ core gunner and heart and sole of the third unit on the field, Schooler brings pure athleticism to the team.

He isn’t the largest contributor when it comes to playing defense – though it’s been something the team has unveiled in prior packages during his career – but he’s more than capable of filling in if needed. He makes his money on special teams, where he has the talents to impact each week in the punting game. His speed as a gunner is a big part of his game, and when you have a punter like Bryce Baringer who can boot the ball with the best of them, it helps flip the field and set the defense up nicely.

Schooler is certainly going to be a captain once again this season and should thrive even more now that third-year cornerback Marcellas Dial is back on the field after tearing his ACL last summer. - Ethan Hurwitz

Special Teams Lineage

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (41) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While few would argue that filling the shoes of a legendary predecessor is a daunting task, Schooler has carried New England’s special teams torch with both prowess and poise. Having ascended to the alpha role of the game’s third phase in 2024 — succeeding five-time All Pro Slater — the 29-year-old has become the club’s special teams ace.

His ability to contribute on defense as a safety continues to make him an invaluable asset to the Patriots. In fact, it led to his selection as a team captain in 2025. Schooler’s aptitude as both a gunner and tackler on punts and kickoffs clearly sets him apart from his peers throughout the league. Though he is a regular on five units — including all four return and coverage squads — he is most effective in New England’s kicking game.

The Texas product played 318 special teams’ snaps (77 percent) last season, earning 19 total tackles in 16 games. With his role likely to only increase in the upcoming season, Schooler will be called upon to provide both on-field expertise and leadership in 2026. - Mike D'Abate

Leaning On Leadership

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (41) in the first half during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

It's a fact that the Patriots’ special teams units would not be what it is without Schooler.

Originally signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, he's coming off being selected as one of the Patriots’ captains a year ago. In addition to covering punts and kickoffs, Schooler’s role has continue to grow under special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer. Under Mike Vrabel, he hasn't been used a lot on defense, but provides that versatility as an option for New England.

Against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 last year, Schooler recorded a special teams tackle to pin punt returner Trevor Etienne on the 1-yard line. That massive play helped win the field position battle and eventually led to a Patriots touchdown on their next offensive drive.

The first captain we’ve put on this list, Schooler’s role both on and off the field can help be a beacon for the younger players on New England's roster as they look for yet another successful season. - Jennifer Streeter

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