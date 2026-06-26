Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Ranking Every Player Based on Impact, Importance, Role
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The New England Patriots had one of the most shocking seasons in franchise history a year ago, improving on back-to-back four win seasons to suit up in the Super Bowl. How in the world did that happen?
A lot of it was because of the new coaching staff, spearheaded by Patriots Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Vrabel in his first year with the team. Bringing in new faces and old ones (Josh McDaniels returned for his third stint as offensive coordinator), the Patriots got a new injection of coaches to lead the turnaround.
Most of it fell on the players, the talented group of players that either came over in free agency or the draft a few months later. Some of the key contributors, like quarterback Drake Maye or cornerback Christian Gonzalez, were holdovers from previous coaching regimes.
But those blue chip talents meshed well with the newcomers to build what quickly became of the best Patriots teams of all time.
Now heading into the second season of the Vrabel era, the Patriots now have a target on their back for the first time in quite a while. Winning their first AFC East title since Tom Brady and Bill Belichick won it in 2019 will do that to you.
Let's break down the Patriots' roster as it stands right now and which stars will need to have big seasons to continue last year's success.
Throughout the summer and ahead of the Patriots' first training camp practice on July 25, the Patriots On SI staff will keep you covered with our "Top 25" Patriots rankings, based on how important each player is to the team and their upcoming role in the 2026 season.
Without further ado, here's the soon-to-be updated list, as well as the links to each of the players' individual stories diving deep into their impact this year.
Ranking the Top 25 New England Patriots in 2026
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Check back each day over the next few weeks to see our comprehensive list of the Patriots' top 25 players ahead of their AFC title defense. Each player will have a corresponding story detailing why they were ranked where they were, and additional information on how they'll fit into the team's plans for 2026.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!
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Ethan Hurwitz is a writer for Patriots on SI. He works to find out-of-the-box stories that change the way you look at sports. He’s covered the behind-the-scenes discussions behind Ivy League football, how a stuffed animal helped a softball team’s playoff chances and tracked down a fan who caught a historic hockey stick. Ethan graduated from Quinnipiac University with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s sports coverage for almost three years.Follow HurwitzSports