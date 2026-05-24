Finding An 'Edge' Is Helping Patriots Captain Brenden Schooler This Offseason

FOXBORO --- Another year down for New England Patriots core special teamer Brenden Schooler, as the former undrafted free agent continues to be a rock solid player for the team.

He wasn't given any postseason honors (Pro Bowl and/or All-Pro) for the second-straight year, but Schooler isn't focused on that. Instead, the captain and 28-year-old is more focused on how he can improve on the field heading into year five.

Speaking to reporters last week, Schooler talked about what he looks for each season from a personal standpoint and how it might differ from his original thoughts as a rookie out of Texas back in 2022.

"I think starting off it's always hard as a rookie," he said. "You're just drinking through a fire hose, so I think the more and more ... I've been playing in this league and got more exposure, I think you become more comfortable, and you're not worried about the little things. You're not worried about just showing up on time, like that's just built in."

Whether it's conversations with coordinators or assistant coaches, or just watching film more intensely, Schooler is now well aware of what it takes to succeed at the NFL level. He remains insistent at finding an "edge" during the process each offseason.

"It's always just finding that that little edge, even if you had the best season of your career, like, it's always finding that little edge somewhere," Schooler explained. "Maybe I could be more limber, flexible, or have better mobility, and that's not even talking being on the football field, so it's just trying to find that little edge you can gain after a long hard season."

Schooler's 70 Career Games Have Taught Him Lessons

Schooler continues to trend upwards in a New England uniform. Since taking over for future Hall of Famer Matthew Slater as the Patriots' top special teamer, Schooler has main incremental improvements each year. Whether it's as a gunner, tackling or just pure leadership, Schooler has found ways to get better from the previous season.

Nov 6, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keke Coutee (15) runs with the ball in front of New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (41) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"It’s always interesting when you reflect after a season to see what you think you did really well and what you think you didn’t do very well," Schooler said. "The film’s never as bad as you think or is never as good as you think. Having those conversations with your coaches after the season, they can point you in a direction where they think you need to work on certain things, or certain techniques, or get stronger here, faster here."

He's also now heading into the 2026 campaign with a larger mission -- trying to get back to the Super Bowl. His taste at the big game was the first time he had been able to be on a winning team in the postseason, and it's creating a chip on his shoulder this offseason.

"It's Been A Lot Of Fun"

But it's been a fun offseason for Schooler and the Patriots. Defending a conference title is never easy, but the captain is pumped to keep finding those edges so that they can certainly try.

"The training room staff has done a phenomenal job at acclimating guys, getting back into the swing of things," Schooler said. "It just feels good to be back with all these guys, and working out, pushing each other again, and just having friendly competition, great camaraderie.

"It really wasn't that long ago, but I'm excited to get out there with the guys, man," he continued. "It's been, it's been a lot of fun."

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