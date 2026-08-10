Biggest Patriots Training Camp Risers: Veteran DBs Improving Their Stocks

Typically, in training camps, the defensive of the ball is clicking much earlier than the offensive side. The same goes for the New England Patriots' defense.

That unit began camp this summer rolling, clogging up run lanes that still haven't really opened up and shut down plenty of receivers (though A.J. Brown and the offense have started to get the ball rolling in that department).

The turnovers have started to come for this defense. Some younger Patriots looking to crack the roster have also shown up and made plays in bunches.

So here are some players on defense that have exceeded expectations during camp, and should be players to keep an eye out for during the preseason slate in the coming weeks.

EDGE Elijah Ponder

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Harold Landry and Gabe Jacas (for most of camp) out on the practice fields, the edge position was wide open and for the taking. Ponder, who made the team as an undrafted free agent last year, slid right into the starting lineup. He shined during mandatory minicamp, but has come along nicely in the summer.

The 23-year-old has come close to several would-be sacks throughout camp, and has easily taken a jump in development from his rookie season. The question won't be if he makes the roster, but what kind of role can Ponder have rushing the passer if Landry's knee won't allow him to go.

EDGE Xavier Holmes

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Xavier Holmes (58) does a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another edge rusher, Holmes was an undrafted free agent who only made the team after a successful rookie minicamp tryout. Coming from James Madison, Holmes looked good in the spring and has come along with the backup defense in the summer.

During Friday's intrasqaud scrimmage, Holmes had a pass breakout on Behren Morton. He also had a would-be sack on Morton as well, something that could help him get some more snaps in the preseason. While he is squarely on the bubble, a strong preseason could help his chances.

LB Khalil Jacobs

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Khalil Jacobs (59) runs a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest UDFA signings in the NFL this season, Jacobs has spent most of his rookie camp repping as the Patriots' fourth linebacker. He forced two throwaways in the scrimmage, nearly picked off Morton and has gotten a lot of work on special teams. Right now, I'd say Jacobs is making the roster.

He's been paired with Chad Muma on the second-string defense after 12 practices, but is continually getting better. His game speed -- something Mike Vrabel praised last week -- has been on display during practice, and will certainly be ramped up a notch during the preseason opener against the Colts this week.

CB Charles Woods

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Charles Woods (22) after the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Carlton Davis going down early in camp with what looked like a hamstring injury, the door opened for several backup cornerbacks to make their names known. We got some snaps with the top unit from Kindle Vildor and Karon Prunty, but Woods has looked the best so far.

Woods, who came to New England as a waiver claim last August, has finally settled into a more consistent role with this defense. He's getting plenty of snaps with the starters, and would go into the season as the team's second boundary cornerback (if Davis can't go).

S Dell Pettus

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Dell Pettus (24) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the spring, I confidently said that the Patriots' third safety competition was over. I crowded Mike Brown the winner of that position battle because of his increased workload on both defense and special teams. A few months later, and Pettus has made it interesting again.

The third-year player, who's mainly a special teamer, has gotten a lot more snaps as a versatile player in the Patriots' defense. There have been reps where he's floating high, and some where he's lining up in the box. An interception off of Drake Maye in practice also looks good on his resume.

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