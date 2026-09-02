What Patriots Roster Says About Mike Vrabel's Vision Heading Into Week 1

Every since New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel stood behind the podium and said that the team's depth wasn't good enough, that's been the main storyline following this Patriots roster heading into Week 1.

Yes, you can argue that point and you might be right. The top of the roster — filled with the Drake Mayes and A.J. Browns and Milton Williams and Christian Gonzalezs — can compete with anyone in the NFL. But the bottom half is continuing to get reworked ahead of the season opener. It's part of the team's plan to try and improve their depth ... and fast.

The Patriots went out and claimed two players (tight end Cameron Latu and linebacker Darius Muasau) off waivers, added a rookie linebacker (Erick Hunter) to the active roster, and brought in 17 players to their practice squad. If there are any concerns about the team's depth, they certainly aren't trying to shy away form fixing it.

"It's adding 10 up to 10 new faces, and that may continue to rise," Vrabel said this week about his thoughts on the depth now. "Those are new guys to work with, but also, we've got to get them moving pretty quick. So, that's okay. It's just how we do things, how we practice, and every place is different. There's 31 other teams, and these guys are all coming from somewhere new.

"They put a lot of time into learning their system and how they do things, and now we just have to ask them in a short amount of time to try to figure out how it is that we do things, how we operate, move, function and the flow of this building. So, I'm hopeful that that'll happen, and that those guys will be able to come in and help us and find a role, and we'll work with them to get them moving."

There are several places on the roster that could be improved with stronger depth. Interior offensive line is really missing Ben Brown, who suffered a lower-body injury in the preseason. Injuries to linebacker (Khalil Jacobs), offensive tackle (Marcus Bryant) and punter (Bryce Baringer) have also thrown a wrench into the team's plans.

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pats Need Depth, So They'll Turn To Rookie Class

And yet, the Patriots remain committed to getting the best out of their young players. Bad draft classes in recent years have depleted this team of true depth up and down the roster, so now it's up to a youth resurgence to help this team right the course.

Caleb Lomu, Gabe Jacas, Eli Raridon, Namdi Obiazor, Behren Morton, Quintayious Hutchins. The list can go on. All of those players were drafted and could help plug up some holes on the roster.

Those bad drafts can come back to haunt the Patriots. It's not crazy to say this team doesn't have a deep roster, despite a trip to Super Bowl LX less than a year ago. Only Maye remains from the dreadful 2024 class after Marcellas Dial's release this weekend. Replenishing those losses takes time, and the Patriots are paying for that right now.

Part of the discussions surrounding the roster cuts and the initial 53-man group was based around how they can utilize players. The Patriots spent days trying to nail down the depth they are lacking.

"Some of the guys that are on the practice squad will get elevated to try to use those roles as much as we can," Vrabel said when asked about deciding who made the 53-man roster. "I think we have a vision for each guy, and that's really what we try to do, then go from there and then look through the claims. I appreciate the process and the hard work that everybody had, and Eliot (Wolf), Ryan (Cowden), Eliot's staff and the coaches to all help and try to identify guys that we could potentially add in a short amount of time."

Right now, it's hard to look in the mirror and convince yourself that the Patriots did a great job at replacing K'Lavon Chaisson, Jack Gibbens and Khyiris Tonga — who all left in free agency. But based on how this team is constructed, they certainly can try.

If the Patriots want to return to the top of the division and conference in 2026, they're going to need to start relying on their young players to help add that much-needed depth once and for all.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!